Shell Expands Services In Kumasi

The chief of Bantama, Baffuor Owusu Amankwatia VI being assisted by officials of Shell to reopen the station

Vivo Energy Ghana, the award-winning company behind the Shell brand in Ghana, has reopened its Sunyani Bekwae Station, with additional exciting offerings in its ever-expanding network in Kumasi.

This is the second Shell station to bring the global fast food chain Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) to Kumasi.

Speaking at the inauguration, Executive Vice-President of West Africa Region for Vivo Energy, Bernard LeGoff, indicated that the motive for the add-on was to enhance the customer experience.

“As part of our strategy to provide a superior customer experience, the management of Vivo Energy took the decision to refurbish the Sunyani Bekwae Service Station to make refuelling more convenient for our customers and to enhance the look and feel of our site.

“We will continue to invest in our business to meet world-class standards and ensure that our service stations are accessible, clean, efficient, customer-friendly and designed to meet and exceed expectations,” said Mr. LeGoff.

Chief of Bantama, Baffour Owusu Amankwatia VI, Chairman for the occasion, praised Vivo Energy, stating the positive effect that this would have on employment in the region.

“This investment by Vivo Energy will lead to more jobs for our people and boost our local economy. For this we are most grateful,” he said.

Member of Parliament (MP) for Bantama, Daniel Okyem Aboagye, was also very pleased with the development.

“I am very happy to witness this event. In addition to enjoying more of Shell's quality service, the introduction of a global brand such as KFC is big news for us, as this will ultimately attract more global brands to the region,” he said.

Project Director of KFC, Mohan Monusamy, expressed appreciation for the partnership with Vivo Energy.

“We started our journey with Shell in 2014 at Dansoman in Accra. Since then, we have opened three more stores with Shell. We are committed to building more stores going forward as well,” he said.

Shell service stations offer an array of services, including fuelling, oil changing, car washing, tyre servicing, shop services, quick service restaurant services, among others.