Crystal Capital Announces Two Mutual Funds

Crystal Capital & Investments Limited (CCI), a fast growing markets investment firm, has announced the launch of two new mutual funds that will offer opportunities to investors to earn higher returns in order to plan appropriately to attain their entrepreneurial goals.

The Mutual Funds- Crystal Entrepreneur Fund (E-Fund) and Crystal Wealth Fund (W-Fund)- will be launched at an Initial Public Offering (IPO) at 5:00pm on Tuesday, 21st February, 2017 at the atrium of the World Trade Center (WTC), Accra.

The E-Fund, according to Crystal Capital, has been designed primarily for entrepreneurs, young people with entrepreneurial ambitions, as well as organizations that support entrepreneurial initiatives and the fund protects the capital of investors by investing in a balanced portfolio that provides very good yield.

Through the E-Fund, Crystal Capital hopes to help entrepreneurs to achieve their business dreams quickly with just their savings.

The Wealth Fund, on the other hand, has been designed for individuals and corporations who would like to make regular income on their investments at rates of return that are higher than those of savings.

The Wealth Fund provides security and opportunities to create wealth at one's own pace. It is ideal for investors looking to invest towards particular short to medium term goals or looking for regular income.

Martin Ofori, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Crystal Capital, said in a news release that “the E-Fund and the Wealth Fund have been designed to serve a current need in the market for innovative and flexible investment products that will give every Ghanaian real value.”

He said “with markets in a near state of tumult and the fear that volatility might destroy returns in many parts of the market, running one Fund with a mandate to find value in one particular market or sliver of a market is not quite strategic.”

Mr. Ofori said that Crystal Capital has “the dexterity to diversify investment funds to deliver optimum yield.”

He explained that “at CCI, we identify value or the potential for value where others do not. We do not merely sell products and financial services – we form the right partnership with each and every client.”

“This is important to us – to create value for our clients through ingenious value-add services like complimentary advisory sessions for asset owners and users.”

John Arkorful, the Executive Director of Finance at Crystal Capital said, “This is a good time to invest in collective investment products like the Crystal E-Fund and the Wealth Fund, they are low risk but provide higher returns.”

“They are also managed by experienced Fund Managers to assure investors the safety of their investments. The returns on the investment are also tax exempt, which is an added advantage for investors. We encourage the general public, especially upcoming entrepreneurs, to attend the launch of these two Funds, learn more about investments and also take the needed steps to earn extra income.”

