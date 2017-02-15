Japan Motors Expands Product Base

Japan Motors Trading Company Limited (JMTC), local distributors of Nissan range of vehicles and Yamaha motorbikes and marine engines, has now expanded its product base with the addition of Foton Brand to its automobile franchise.

China's leading light-duty truck Foton will now be sold and serviced by JMTC.

Briefing the media on the new development, the General Manager, Sales and Marketing of JMTC, Amine Kabbara, said the addition of Foton brands is aimed at expanding the company's product base to give customers a full range of options to choose from.

“JMTC has over 100 years of experience in the Ghanaian automobile industry and have global brands such as NISSAN and YAMAHA, and lovers of Foton vehicles can be assured of value for money,” he declared.

He also said JMTC has a workshop equipped with the latest diagnostics machines, special tools and softwares to provide general repair on passenger cars (PC) and Commercial vehicles (CV) and after-sales support is guaranteed.

Mr. Kabbara urged customers to visit the company's showroom for the latest Foton vehicles, as JMTC strives to provide excellent service. JMTC has branches in Accra, Tema, Kumasi, Tamale and Takoradi.

FOTON has been recognized as China's leading light-duty truck manufacturer: the brand established its first line of passenger vehicles in 2006.

Since 2009, Foton has been the world's largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in terms of sales.

Foton and Cummins signed a joint venture agreement in 2009, establishing one of the largest light-duty engine manufacturing facilities in China, with an annual production target of 400,000 engines.

Foton vehicles are exported to more than 125 countries worldwide, and production lines have been established in five countries, with 10 additional lines on the way.