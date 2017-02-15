Probe KTI Police Brutality – Sosu Tells IGP

Human Rights Lawyer, Francis Xavier Sosu has called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), David Asante-Apeatu to launch full-scale investigation into circumstances leading to the barbaric brutality meted out to students of the Kumasi Technical Institute (KTI) Tuesday night.

According to him, the treatment meted out to the students by the police is barbarous and clear violation of their fundamental Human Rights.

“This is another case of brutality,” he told the host of Morning Starr, Francis Abban on Wednesday.

Over 20 students of KTI have been hospitalized after a standoff with some police officers Tuesday night.

The officers were called in to ward off jubilant students who were said to have blocked portions of the Amakom-WAEC road.

One of the brutalized student

The students were returning from the Baba Yara sports stadium after success in the Inter schools competition in the region.

The police officers fired gunshots and tear gas when the students resisted and pelted stones at them as they tried to unblock the road.

The angry officers reportedly stormed the school’s dormitories vandalizing windows and doors, and manhandled any student who came their way.

This, according to Mr. Sosu, was unprofessional and condemnable. For him, the police officers involved must be investigated and appropriate sanctions meted out to them.

Hafiz Tijani, a journalist in Kumasi told Morning Starr on Wednesday that calm has returned to the school but some of the students do not want to go back because “they are scared.”

He said the brutalized students are still in the hospital and that they are waiting for the doctors to discharge them.

He said they sustained various degrees of injuries on their foreheads, back and other parts of their bodies.