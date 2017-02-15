Parliament begins probe into Ayariga’s bribery claim today

Parliament will today [Wednesday, 15th February, 2017], begin investigations into a bribery allegation raised by some members of the minority who are serving on the Appointments Committee.

Three members of the minority on that committee, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Alhassan Suhuyini and Mahama Ayariga alleged that some monies were paid to them after the vetting of Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko to help facilitate his [Boakye Agyarko’s] approval.

The allegations were dismissed by the Chairman of the Appointments Committee, Joe Osei Owusu and Minority Chief Whip Muntaka Mubarak Mohammed, whose names were mentioned as conduits of the alleged payment.

The three MPs subsequently petitioned the speaker of the House, Prof. Mike Oquaye to investigate the allegations.

A five-member committee chaired by a former Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joe Ghartey, was constituted to investigate the allegations and presents its report within 30 days.

The Acting Director of Public Affairs of Parliament, Kate Addo, told Citi News that the proceedings will be held in public.

“It starts at 11:00 and and it will be opened to the public. Chairman of the committee, Joe Osei Owusu, made it clear that due to the interest that the matter has generated, evidence will be taken in public, so the committee has already started its work; but when it comes to taking evidence, the committee decided that it should be done in public so that Ghanaians can follow the matter as it goes on. We have the assurance that GTV will be showing it live and the media is invited.”

Members of the committee

The committee charged the investigate the matter is made up of the MP for Offinso South, Mr Ben Abdallah Banda; the MP for Juaben, Madam Ama Pomaah Boateng; the MP for Yilo Krobo, Mr Magnus Kofi Amoateng, and the MP for Talensi, Mr Benson Tongo Baba. It has Joe Ghartey, who is also the Member of Parliament for Essikado-Kentan as chairman.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @jnyabor