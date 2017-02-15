We Need All Hands On Deck - Ghana @60 C’ttee

The Ghana at 60 Committee is entreating all citizens to get involved in all activities leading up to the celebration of Ghana’s 60thanniversary. According to the Chairman of the Media and Branding Sub-committee Jefferson Sackey, Ghana has come a long way and it is important to continue to hold the nation together in unity and with togetherness, success of the nation is inevitable.

Speaking on Onua Fm morning show “Yen Nsem Pa” with Bright Asempa, the Chairman of the Media and Branding Sub-committee who doubles as a Presidential Staffer noted that “This is a national celebration and we must go about it devoid of partisanship. The interest of the nation is paramount to any individual’s interest, therefore we all have to get together and make this year’s celebration a grand success”

Among many of the legacies that the celebration this year promises to leave behind as given by Jefferson Sackey is Ideological campaign which will be christened “I pledge campaign”. This he said will be in a form of individuals of groups making a particular pledge which they have to keep and observe. “For example, you Asempa as a radio host will pledge to use your radio to educate people on a subject that will promote the goodness of the country that can also bring change in the life of your listeners. A nurse also should be able to make a pledge that they will also keep and observe and when we can all do this, you can imagine the change that it will bring” Jefferson posited.

Another innovation being introduced by the Planning Committee of this year’s Ghana’s Independence Day celebration is taking the Independence Day touch to every region of this country. This he said is to signify and achieve a national unity and ensuring that all the ten administration regions enjoys the blessings of the touch, which hitherto always remain at the Independence Square.

The Chairman of the Media and Branding Sub-committee of Ghana @60 Jefferson Sackey has also noted that there will be a cultural display from all the 10 administrative regions which will not only present the rich traditions of Ghana to the world but to enhance unity.

“When I said this year’s celebration is unique, I mean we will introduce several innovations. One of them is to have regional representation of cultural performances. It is not just going to be student match pass but there must be legacies left after the celebration”