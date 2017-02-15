Cocoa Farmers Don’t Need Cocoa Roads

The Minister-designate for the Western Region, Dr Kwaku Afriyie, has pointed out that it does not make any proper sense to overtax poor cocoa farmers and use the proceeds to construct 'cocoa roads' for them since the central government is in a position to do it, looking at the importance of the cocoa industry to the economy.

He said instead of taking money from the Ghana Cocoa Board (Cocobod) to construct roads for farmers in the cocoa-growing areas, that money could be added to the incomes of cocoa farmers.

He made the remarks when he appeared before the Appointments Committee of parliament yesterday to be vetted

“Why is it that it is only the cocoa farmers, whose income is deducted to construct roads on their behalf? Why don't we have teachers' roads, nurses' roads or MPs roads?” he queried and further asked the MPs on the committee how they would feel if the government decided to deduct some amount from their salaries to construct roads and tag them 'MP's roads.'

Dr Kwaku Afriyie said incomes of cocoa farmers continue to dwindle because of the international influence on pricing and therefore it's not very much attractive for people to go into cocoa farming; and many more farmers are selling their farms to illegal miners for prospecting of minerals “which is more lucrative and rewarding.”

The Regional Minister-designate said that the previous government's policy of distributing free fertilizers made people to form smuggling syndicates and diverted the fertilizers to the neighbouring countries and eventually denying farmers the free and easy access to the product.

He said he would strongly advise that the new regime diversify the supply of fertilizer, subsidise it and let the open market deal with it so that the farmers can get it on the open market at subsidized prices.

Dr Kwaku Afriyie said in so doing the farmers could at any point in time procure fertilizer on the open market to use on their farms.

He said the diversification would also make it unattractive for people to smuggle fertilizer outside the borders of the country.

On his vision for the region, the minister-designate said he would actively pursue the agenda of creating jobs for the youth of the region.

Dr Kwaku Afriyie said he also has passion for the economic growth of women and so he would facilitate the acquisition of small loans for women in small businesses to be able to expand their businesses and also collaborate with the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection to help many young women in the region who have reportedly resorted to prostitution.

He also said that he would ensure that the bad road networks in the region get a lot of attention and see drastic improvement since a lot of big trucks ply them (roads) to cart mineral resources from the hinterland to the Takoradi harbour.

According to Dr Kwaku Afriyie, he would work closely with traditional leaders and security services to check the menace of illegal mining popularly called 'galamsey' which is very prevalent in the region.

The Regional Minister-designate for the Ashanti Region, Simon Osei-Mensah, also said he would promote tourism vigorously in the region.

He indicated for instance, that he would concentrate a lot of efforts on the largest natural lake in West Africa located in the Ashanti Region – Lake Bosomtwe.

He maintained that he would make sure a very good access road is constructed from Kumasi to the lakeside to facilitate the movement of tourists.

Mr Osei-Mensah also pointed out that good receptive centres and guest houses would be developed around the lakeside and also encourage the establishment of restaurants at the place.

“I want to make Lake Bosomtwe the tourism hub of the region and even make sure cultural dances are performed by cultural troupes at the place in the evenings,” he told the committee.

He said he would also start an afforestation project around the lake to help protect the lake from drying up.

The Regional Minister-designate for the Eastern Region, Eric Kwakye Darfour, on his part, said that he would also ensure that the menace of galamsey (destruction of the environment) would be tackled with the help of the security agents and the chiefs.

He said that he would also promote tourism vigorously in the region, which is a major tourism destination.

Mr Osei-Mensah indicated that he would make sure the most popular waterfalls in the region are well developed to attract more tourists.

The Regional Minister-designate for the Greater Accra Region, Ishmael Ashitey, who also took his turn at the vetting, told the committee that when he was approved, he would seriously tackle the sanitation and waste management problem in Accra, the national capital.

According to him, Accra alone generates 3,000 tonnes of waste everyday and 2,500 tonnes are collected, leaving 500 tonnes uncollected and piling up every day.

He said he would work closely with the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources to rid Accra of any filth, which contributes to the perennial flooding in the capital.

Mr Ishmael Ashitey also said that he would ensure that major pollution caused by the Tema Oil Refinery in Tema is stopped because it is creating a lot of problems for the residents.

By Thomas Fosu Jnr

