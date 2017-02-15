Coalition Of Volunteer Groups Petitions President Akufo-Addo

PETITION:

Your Excellency, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo, the Coalition of Volunteer Groups respectfully and humbly petition your high office to bring to your notice a reminder and also to draw your attention to some concerns raised by volunteers.

The Coalition of Volunteer Groups is a composition of all volunteer groups which are largely made up of those in Greater Accra and other regions across the country. There are more than 145 volunteer groups in Greater Accra which played significant role during the 2016 electioneering period to get the New Patriotic Party elected into power. The overwhelming victory of the NPP in Greater Accra is through the hard work of the committed and loyal volunteers.

Mr. President, the immense work of the various volunteer groups across the country cannot be overemphasized; hence our overwhelming victory in the 2016 general elections across the country is the result of the hard work done by the various volunteer groups. This is an open secret.

Mr. President, this petition is filed in good faith by the group; Coalition of Volunteer Groups (CVG) to communicate to you their concerns. After the elections, the volunteer groups have not seen a comprehensive plan which seeks to offer them job opportunities.

A greater number of us who worked in the various volunteer groups to campaign for the party across the length and breadth of the country which in no doubt, you are a beneficiary of our efforts have not seen any plan which seeks to provide us with jobs, hence the need to petition you to make known to you our genuine concerns to find lasting solution to the concerns raised.

The hearts of many volunteers bleed simply because they put our jobs on line which they lost them in the course of the electioneering process. Those who joined the campaign openly were dismissed from their jobs, but this did not perturb them from campaigning until the Party secured power. As we speak, they are languishing at home without jobs.

Mr. President, it is disheartening to see individuals who openly campaigned against our bid to win power to rule the country, working in the various MDAs. It is indeed disheartening. It is in no doubt that, in 2008 when the NPP lost power for the first time, persons who were tagged to be associated with our noble Party were all dismissed without any compensation or reason or explanation offered, simply because the NDC has won power.

Today the story has changed under your watch. More than a now, NDC Members are still occupying top government positions across the length and breadth of the country. This has created a situation where our own party members cannot find jobs to do. Most of these NDC members who are still occupying positions in the MDAs are without proper qualification and doing everything humanly possible to thwart your efforts to develop the country.

Your Excellency, the work of the volunteer groups need to be recognized since their role will be needed in the 2020 electioneering period to seek a second bid to enable the Party fully deliver on all its promises.

Finally Mr. President, the volunteer groups have confidence in you and trust that you will soon come out with a comprehensive plan to create jobs to enable them have work to do.

Thank you.

Signed on behalf of the group

Teacher Danquah (T.D)

(0508121418)

Spokesperson for the group.

Mawuli Marcel

(0249970097)

Director Of Operations for the group.