I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Business & Finance | 15 February 2017 09:57 CET

MTN Ghana holds blood donation in Ho to mark Valentine

By Joy News| IVY SETORDJIE

The annual blood donation exercise organized by MTN Ghana Foundation, dubbed ‘Save a Life" campaign, has taken place in Ho in the Volta region Tuesday.

This year’s exercise which was the sixth in a series forms part of an annual programme instituted by the telecom company to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Volta Regional MTN Sales Manager, Raymond Tibson in an interview said the initiative was as a response to a call by the National Blood Center to have the general public donate blood to it.

The Center, he said needs about 250,000 pints of blood annually but often end up getting only 66 percent resulting in a deficit of 34 %.

As a company that is interested in the welfare of Ghanaians, MTN Foundation volunteered to hold this programme to help shore up the deficit.

Mr Tibson was impressed with the exercise held in Volta region describing it as "very successful." He said they are looking forward to nexy year when more residents would take part in the programme.

The Foundation's target for the exercise was to collect about 2017 pints of blood from all the ten regions in the country.

The man in charge of the Center at the Volta Regional hospital, Vincent Yegbey lamented about the lack of some basic facilities to aid the programs.

He called for support from corporate institutions and individuals to ensure the Center has enough blood to save lives in the country.

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Business & Finance

Of all the great wonders,none is greater than man.Only for death can he(man)find no cure.
By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img