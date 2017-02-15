Remar Ghana Orphanage home appeals to gov't, individuals for support

A Ho-based Orphanage home, Remar Ghana is appealing to government and benevolent individuals to come to its aid as it struggles to run the place.

Director of home Isaac Ansah said they are faced with difficulties in the payment of utility bills, and school fees of the children because their resources are limited. The home gets funds from donor support, corporate support and individuals that he said do not come in often.

“We are appealing to government and everyone touched to come to the aid of the of the home [since] things are becoming very difficult for us,“ he said.

Mr Ansah made these remarks when Global FM which is based in the town led by Egypt Kudetor joined them to celebrate Valentine's day on Tuesday. A donation was made by 15-year-old student Berlinda Sitsofe Ansah of Mawuko Girls to the home to mark the day.

As part of the event dubbed ‘Global FM Helping Hand,’ the radio station hosted its Morning Show live in the premises of the orphanage where seasoned resource persons were drawn from academia, and religion to deliberate on the impact of the day’s celebration on children in society.

To spice things up, some children from the orphanage were also engaged by the host of the programme and panelists to share their views on the subject of discussion.

Mr Kudetor explained the gesture was to show support and love to the Home as well as to spur others on to come to the aid of the special children's home.

“It is important to have stakeholders and well-meaning Ghanaians come to the aid of these innocent children to put a smile on their faces” he said.

Some of the children narrated the ordeal they go through in the home. According to them, the home lacks gadgets like TV which would help them to track what is going in the country and to make their stay without their families enjoyable.

A child Richard told Joy News' Volta Regional Correspondent, Ivy Sertodjie that he wants President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to be kind to them.

“We need the president to come to our aid so that we can also feel more at home at the orphanage since that is our home now,” he said.