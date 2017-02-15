Celebrating Val's day - The Ideal experience

How did you celebrate your valentine’s day? Well the story was quite exciting for staff and customers of Groupe Ideal.

Over 800 staff were treated to a full surprise of branded chocolate to feel the atmosphere of love. This is how special and different February 14 was celebrated by Groupe Ideal.

They started the excitement internally. All 800 staff as well as customers who visited Groupe Ideal’s touch points had a bar of chocolate each.

Speaking on the Ideal way chocolate project, the Director for Corporate Communications and Strategy Ekow Blankson said "Customer centricity is one of the main strategic pillars of Groupe Ideal this year. Sharing in our joy on a special occasion as Val’s day with our staff and customers is in the right thing to do."

The Groupe Ideal team led by the Corporate Communications also went to Echoing Hills Orphanage home at Madina to share the joy with the children.

“The excitement on the faces of our staff and customers spoke volumes. Each customer who walked in to any of our 13 subsidiary branches was given a bar of chocolate as a valentine’s gift,” Mr. Blankson noted.

He added: “For us at Groupe Ideal, it is important to spend a day like February 14 with our customers and the needy”.

Groupe Ideal is a registered business group that manages a diverse portfolio of businesses primarily in Ghana with a long-term vision of becoming a world class conglomerate. It operates in the areas of investment banking, business finance, media services, Asset Management, Mining and Offshore, security services and Consultancy services.