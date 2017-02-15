Atiwa Is Ready For Development, Give Us A Competent And A Trustworthy DCE - Atiwa Youth Association

The New Patriotic Party capitalized on the incompetence and massive corrupt practices that characterized the Mahama led NDC government to emerged victorious in the December 7, 2016 polls. The high level of incompetence and the amassment of wealth from the State coffers (at all levels of government) is what accounted for the downfall of Mahama's administration therefore making him the democratically elected one-term President in the political history of our dear nation.

The downfall of Mahama's government must be a lesson to successive administrations.

The people of Atiwa, particularly the youth, are highly interested in who is going to be appointed the Atiwa District Chief Executive. The DCE is the representative of the President at the grassroot level hence whoever is appointed the DCE must possess the qualities of the President (Competent and Incorruptible).

The Atiwa District is endowed with numerous resources which need a visionary DCE to turn these resources to the betterment of the local people.

The Atiwa DCE position was keenly contested by faithful descendants of the district. Fourteen sons of Atiwa emerged to compete for the position. Eight (8) from Atiwa West and Six (6) from Atiwa East. For fairness to prevail, the regional executives gave each constituency the opportunity to elect two of the applicants from both East and West. A vetting committee comprising of the the constituency executives, representatives from the Assembly members, representatives from the Council of Elders and Patrons (constituency level) and representatives from the traditional council was formed.A total of 25 member vetting committee was formed at each constituency.

At Atiwa West constituency, one of the constituency executives was an applicant hence he was denied a voting right. This gave Atiwa West a committee of 24 members. Because two applicants were to be selected from each constituency, the vetting committee members were given the opportunity to elect two of the applicants.

At the end of the election, the two elected from Atiwa West were;

Lawyer Seth Asante = 18 votes

Mr. Akomaning Asamoah = 12 votes

At Atiwa East, the two elected were;

Mr. Ernest Kwabena Adade = 15 votes

Mr. Eric Ofori Agyarko =13 voted.

The Atiwa Youth Association is upon the above, recommending that the best among the four (4) must be appointed the DCE to represent H. E. Nana Akufo-Addo at the grassroot level. Competence and Trustworthiness must be the yardstick for appointing the best among the four.

We are calling on our MPs - Hon. Abena Osei Asare and Hon. Kwasi Amoako-Atta, Chiefs and Opinion leaders to make sure that a competent, trustworthy and a unifier is appointed as the DCE to help bring unity, peace and development to the good people of Atiwa.

Atiwa needs a visionary District Chief Executive to effectively manage the resources of the District which will eventually bring development to the district and beyond. Atiwa Deserves Better.

..............Signed..............

Nana Ofori Kissi Ratina

Convenor