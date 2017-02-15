E. T. Mensah defends Council of State contest, says 'I have a lot to offer'

Veteran politician Enoch Teye Mensah says he would aid President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to fulfill his campaign promises if elected the Greater Accra Regional representative on the Council of State.

Former Sports Minister who is popularly known as E. T. Mensah said he has gathered enough experience during his 20 years in Parliament and would put it at the disposal of government to ensure its efficiency and effectiveness.

In an exclusive interview with Evans Mensah, host of Joy FM's Newsnite programme Tuesday, the former Ningo Prampram legislator said he would be non-partisan in the discharge of his duties as a Council member.

Mr Mensah said he had worked effectively with both members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) during his political life and would do same.

"If we are able to work together at the Assembly level and in Parliament [why not]?" he said, adding as Sports Minister he had a good relation with NPP MPs.

Mr Mensah who is one of the founding members of the NDC made the news after his picture was published as part of the candidates contesting for the Council membership for the Greater Accra Region.

He lost his re-election bid to represent his constituency after he was defeated in the NDC parliamentary primary by someone he had described as his 'political son', Sam George. He vehemently protested his defeat but was prevailed upon to let go.

Touching on his defeat, Mr Mensah said, "I did not lose to go to Parliament. It is another story [but] I have thrown it into the dustbin."

He promised to dispassionately work with the government of President Akufo-Addo to improve the living condition of Ghanaians.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission (EC) says it is ready to conduct the election which would be taking place across the country on Thursday.

EC Director of Communication, Eric Dzapasu said voting would be done by members of an Electoral College which is made up of two representatives from the various district assemblies in the ten regions.

"We are ready and have served the Notice of Poll. Everything is in place for the election and we are ready for Thursday," he said, adding "All rules which pertain to elections apply, but this is not for all."

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Austin Brako-Powers | [email protected]