Greater Accra Minister-Designate Pledges To Rid Dirty Accra Of Filth

Greater Accra Regional designate, Ishmael Ashitey, says his biggest vision when approved by Parliament and subsequently sworn into office by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is to rid the capital city of filth.

“Accra”, he noted “is very dirty” and posing a lot of health hazards to the citizenry.

“Mr. Chairman, the biggest vision I have got is to see how to tackle this problem”, he added.

Mr. Ashitey made this observation when he took his turn at the Appointments Committee of Parliament for a public hearing over issues related to the ministry he has been designated to by the President.

The capital city generates about 3,000 metric tonnes of garbage daily.

The city authority is able to collect 2,500 metric tonnes, leaving a deficit of 500 metric tonnes which poses lots of challenges to people.

But the former Member of Parliament for Tema East, commenting further said he will team up with the Sanitation and Water Resources Minister to ensure that the deficit of 500 metric tonnes of waste is addressed.

He believes that one of the things that will be used to measure his performance is how best he will tackle the sanitation issue in the capital city.

“It is one area that I am going to look at and look at very well. In Greater Accra, you have to be doing a lot of sanitation to be able to perform because like I said Accra is very dirty so if you want to improve life in Accra you have to handle the sanitation aspect of it. I will work together with the Sanitation Minister to achieve this”, he said.

When asked where he will get the funds to pursue his vision, he noted that “when government is able to spend wisely, we will be able to get money to tackle the sanitation issue”.