GHANA; A BUNCH OF HOPELESS AND COWARD CIVIL SERVANTS

Why do politicians in Ghana keep passing laws when the existing ones can not even be implemented and enforced? do people in the legislature want us to feel that they are working and as such deserve their fat remunerations and side kicks. just now, the president has appointed a new minister of environment and if nothing is accomplished at all, I expect this new minister to achieve two things that are bothering me and a lot of young Ghanaians. These two important issues are: 1. The indiscriminate construction of buildings in streets and on water ways in our cities especially Accra. 2. Recovery of our water bodies and our lost forests.

I really do not know if it is laziness, incompetence, corruption, fear to do their job or a combination of these factors that allow people who are paid to make sure that Accra is properly planned and developed to standard sit and watch whilst people build in earmarked streets and on water ways. What the heck is going on in Ghana? people who think they have money can just do anything and everything they want with impunity. what kind of cities are we developing? cities where some residents can not even drive a simple car to their homes. this is insane.

Recently I was in Ghana, Janaury this year to be precise, my previous visit was in May of last year and within the seven months period, somebody who thinks he has all the money in this world had put up a building in the middle of the street leading to my house in Kwabenya( behind the ICGC chapel at Dromo Plaza) such that a big 20 feet road has been reduced to about 8 feet at the point where the building stands. when I asked why that insanity was allowed to go on, I was told soldiers were standing by wacthing and giving cover whiles that illegality was going on day and night until the building was roofed. I do not know whether I should call this insanity or militalism or "monetocracy" where those with money rule and do what they want. I pray that people living around that strecht or road will organise and set the house ablaze even if that will make all its inhabitants homeless. There is too much lawlessness in Ghana and the sooner something is done about it the better it would be for all of us.

It is my humble appeal to authorities responsible for Accra's development that all buildings found in streets and on water ways be pulled down at their owners expense. This will deter others from doing same. There must also be a complete ban on the activities of illegal minning called galamsey in order to bring sanity into our environment so that our dried up rivers and all the polluted ones could regain their past glories for that poor village dweller to have his/her livelihood back. why do we sit and watch the destruction of our environment in the name of mining? Are the few millions of dollars we get now more important than the billions of dollars we could save with healthy environment? where are our leaders and what are they doing in this whole saga?

Now the water table is sinking lower and lower and boreholes have to be deeper and deeper to supply perenial water, however, if we do not stop and reverse the degradation of our environment, sooner than later, we should not be surprised if we spend hard earned currency to import drinking water into Ghana. The youth of Ghana must rise to defend the land if the grown ups would not do it. after all posterity belongs to the youth and they should not sit unconcerned whiles the greedy adults of today destroy their future.

Ghana must sit up and begin to correct some of these wrongs that are going on in the country otherwise the next uprising would be worst than the Arab spring. God save Ghana and May God save the poor and vunerable people who can not seek reddress in courts. A country that can not protect its poor and weak citizens is not worth living in.

Benjamin Opoku Agyepong