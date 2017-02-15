The ‘Murder’ On Ghana Roads, Whose Fault? Part VII

The DVLA cannot escape the ‘tiger eye lens’ of the writer. The DVLA is the major contributor and facilitator of road accidents in Ghana. Testing of applicants for driving licenses, can at best be described as non-existent. Car driving tests are done on a quite road somewhere between the 37 DVLA offices in Accra and the Kotoka International Airport. This is the norm across DVLA offices throughout Ghana. Are the applicants going to drive on secluded roads after being issued with their driving licenses?

Ghanaians should count themselves lucky for having a ‘something else’ kind of car driving test, because there is practically no driving test for applicants wishing to obtain categories C, D, E, and F driving licenses (trucks, articulators and buses). Just apply that you have driven a car for a few years and ‘murdered’ a few Ghanaians with an ‘AK 47’ as a result of the fault of the DVLA in granting you a car license without going through a proper test, and now you feel confident to kill some more, and therefore, you need a ‘sub-machine gun’ in the form of a truck or a bus license, and hurray, the DVLA is more than happy to issue it upon the payment of an official fee and maybe some unofficial fee on the sidelines! What a travesty of justice!

It is a common sight in the UK to see learners on UK roads being taught the art of driving trucks, articulators and buses, and being practically examined by the UK DVLA for 45 minutes or more on busy streets in town centres and on the highways. But what do we see in Ghana? It is no wonder that, in the UK, Ghanaians who apply to exchange their Ghana driver’s licenses for UK driver’s licenses, are turned down, and asked to undergo the UK driving test before any driver’s license is issued.

This is because, the authorities over there knows that, we have no proper testing regime in Ghana. However, South African driver’s licenses, are automatically exchanged for UK driver’s license. I don’t have to tell you why this is the position.

Another method by which the DVLA contributes extensively to the carnage on our roads, has to do with the examination of vehicles, popularly referred to as roadworthiness examination. The least said about the testing regime of the Ghana DVLA, the better. More than 75% of the vehicles on Ghana’s roads, would not pass a UK Ministry of Transport (MoT) vehicle Test.

This is the home of newer vehicles and the testing regime is one of the toughest. Cracked windscreen, tyres with a thread depth below 2mm, defective steering, defective breaks, high exhaust emissions are among the major faults that will lead to a vehicle’s MoT test failure in the UK.

Applying the exhaust emissions test alone, no Metro Mass Transport (MMT) bus will qualify to be on Ghana’s roads. To compound the problem, Metro Mass Bus drivers take delight in depressing the accelerator when meeting oncoming traffic, just to spray the occupants of the oncoming vehicle with exhaust smoke.

All Metro Mass Buses emits their smoke on the offside of the vehicle, popularly called ‘driver side’ in Ghana. If a public transport operator fails to keep its vehicles in a roadworthy condition, and is allowed to operate with impunity by all the stakeholders, then what right has the state got to properly supervise private transport operators?

It appears the managers at the DVLA have no clue as to how to make our roads safer. Under normal circumstances, the DVLA managers would have resigned long time ago. It is clear that, the DVLA managers cannot do the job assigned them.

There is no day in Ghana today, that there is no report of an accident resulting in needless deaths, and it is mostly head-on-collision, resulting from wrongful overtaking (inappropriately referred to by a section of the media as failed overtaking) or a failed breaking system, a burst tyre, or oncoming vehicle ramming into stationary traffic. These are some of the major causes of accidents on our roads, and what is the DVLA doing to solve these problems?

Absolutely nothing! And they are allowed to keep their jobs! What an insult to a majority of Ghanaians! Has deaths and injuries arising from accidents increased or decreased since the current head of the DVLA assumed office? Just this Saturday the 11th of February 2017, about ten (10) people lost their lives in the Western Region arising from an accident, and no one is being held responsible! Does a Ghanaian life really matter?

To be continued, Insha Allah!!

Alhassan Salifu Bawah (Lecturer)

School of Administration

University of Education, Winneba

[email protected]