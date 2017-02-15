I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Opinion/Feature | 15 February 2017 02:44 CET

Papa China Writes: The NPP Hypocrisy On Missing State Cars

By Papa China, A Concerned Ghanaian In China

The high level of hypocrisy being exhibited by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) under full glee of President Akufo-Addo is simply sad.

This is because, during the transition period, the NPP had all the time to dig into matters with the outgoing government. It appears there is an agenda to paint the immediate past John Mahama NDC government more blackier.

The honourable Administrator, David Yaro, should beware and be informed that the nation needs competent and intelligent leaders to manage the country and her resources. It is obvious from his own claims that he is not on top of the job he has been engaged to do.

David Yaro, confessed in his claims that he received a handing over note from the Transition Team of the Mahama Lead Admistration of the NDC. His duty was to physically cross check the details of the notes that had been given.

At it stands now, the NDC can never be blamed for any issues concerning the fleet of vehicles at the presidency, this is simply because Basic Inventory Principles deals with physical examination, especially when one is taking over an office or position from another.

Moreover, the communucations team of the NPP also admitted the fact that the transition from NDC to the NPP had been successful with all issues addressed.

The Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Marfo and his team did not do a good job for Mother Ghana concerning the fleet of vehicles left at the presidency by the former administration.

The NPP and their managers should be informed once again that Ghana needs highly committed hanaians to manage the country and not people who do not have any purpose as to why they have been appointed into governance.

The nation needs strong development in all sectors and departments; so what will be the fate of Ghana if the Administrator General cannot give simple account of what was handed over to him. Indeed, very hypocritical.

I shall surely return...
God Bless Our Home Land Ghana!!!!!!

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. The contents of this article are of sole responsibility of the author(s). Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Papa China, A Concerned Ghanaian In China.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

Opinion/Feature

Prove you are not who they say you are
By: Sylvia
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img