Papa China Writes: The NPP Hypocrisy On Missing State Cars

The high level of hypocrisy being exhibited by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) under full glee of President Akufo-Addo is simply sad.

This is because, during the transition period, the NPP had all the time to dig into matters with the outgoing government. It appears there is an agenda to paint the immediate past John Mahama NDC government more blackier.

The honourable Administrator, David Yaro, should beware and be informed that the nation needs competent and intelligent leaders to manage the country and her resources. It is obvious from his own claims that he is not on top of the job he has been engaged to do.

David Yaro, confessed in his claims that he received a handing over note from the Transition Team of the Mahama Lead Admistration of the NDC. His duty was to physically cross check the details of the notes that had been given.

At it stands now, the NDC can never be blamed for any issues concerning the fleet of vehicles at the presidency, this is simply because Basic Inventory Principles deals with physical examination, especially when one is taking over an office or position from another.

Moreover, the communucations team of the NPP also admitted the fact that the transition from NDC to the NPP had been successful with all issues addressed.

The Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Marfo and his team did not do a good job for Mother Ghana concerning the fleet of vehicles left at the presidency by the former administration.

The NPP and their managers should be informed once again that Ghana needs highly committed hanaians to manage the country and not people who do not have any purpose as to why they have been appointed into governance.

The nation needs strong development in all sectors and departments; so what will be the fate of Ghana if the Administrator General cannot give simple account of what was handed over to him. Indeed, very hypocritical.

I shall surely return...

God Bless Our Home Land Ghana!!!!!!