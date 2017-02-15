KMA gets outspoken Presiding Member

Outspoken Assembly member for Ridge–Nhyiaeso Electoral Area, Abraham Boadi, is now Presiding Member of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA).

Also known as Opooman, Mr. Boadi was elected in a poll in which he was the sole candidate.

He takes over from Amakomhene, Nana Adu Mensah, who occupied the position late last year to restore calm after months of divisive and stormy search.

“I feel great. I’m very happy, it has been a long way coming,” he says.

In an interview with Nhyira News, he revealed that he will work tirelessly to move the Assembly forward.

“This position will change me as most people know me to be vociferous; I’m a leader now I have to protect and see to the day to day administration of the assembly. We need to compose our sub-committees and set the main purpose of the assembly into motion,” Mr. Boadi said.