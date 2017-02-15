Unlimited Internet! Don’t Miss Out In This Amazing Internet Experience With ‘Tigo Bingi Bundle’

Hello everyone! William Nana Yaw Beeko is my name and the Online Editor for Modernghana.com.

Am here to share with you today a good news by all standard which has to do with an amazing encounter I've had with the ‘Tigo Bingi Bundle’ which was launched by Tigo earlier this month of February, 2017.

As a heavy user of data, my activities are heavily dependent on the internet and I had to look for options in terms of best offers when it comes to data bundles to cushion my daily online work.

Guess what I found, with just GHC100, I signed up to the ‘Tigo Bingi Plus Bundle’ and woowww! I was befuddled by this incredible offer really!

I had a lot in store as soon as I signed up including

3000 minutes for Tigo calls;

500 minutes for non-Tigo calls;

120 SMS;

100 minutes for International calls;

5GB data for browsing;

15GB data for free YouTube (Yes, absolutely free!)

Check out full details of the Tigo Bingi offer

‘Bingi’ is a term/slang used by young people to mean ‘cool’, ‘big’ or ‘trendy’.

It is also used to express moments that are considered to be valuable, special, larger than life or exciting.

The driving idea behind all the promotional material for this product depicts how the Tigo Bingi Bundle ‘creates big moments’ for customers.

Reason for launching this product:

 The Tigo Bingi Bundle is all about giving customers value; that is why each package, from daily to monthly comes with free data for YouTube which does not expire even when other bundle components are exhausted.

 The Bingi Bundle is meant to encourage customers to easily stay in touch with friend and family through the great call minute packages (local and IDD) that are available.

 Free YouTube because our network is now more resilient and of greater capacity to support video streaming.

 Last year we focused on free social media, this year, we are moving a step higher by focusing on video streaming, which by all industry indicator is the trend of the future of mobile content.

 This product was piloted during the Christmas season and it was a big success.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Bingi Bundle?

This is a combo bundle with FREE YouTube every day.

Who qualifies for this offer?

This offer is exclusive to only prepaid Subscribers only - new & existing.

How long will this offer be valid for?

Product will be available till an end date is announced

How do I subscribe to the offer?

You can subscribe via USSD *450# and choose your preferred bundle.

When can I start enjoying my resources?

Instantly upon subscription.

What can I use my Resources for?

 Tigo to Tigo Calls & SMS

 Tigo to other local networks calls & SMS

 All Data Browsing

 YouTube Browsing

 International calls to selected destinations. (Group A countries). Refer to the Terms and conditions for the list of countries.

Which main product will I be on when I subscribe to this offer?

You will be migrated onto Default Bundle Plan after subscription and will be bounded by the Terms & Conditions of the Default Bundle Plan

What happens to my existing bonuses when I subscribe?

All existing bonuses will be cleared after migration onto Default Bundle Plan

Is this offer on-demand or auto-renewal?

Bundles are automatically on-demand but with an option to subscribe to auto-renewal. But the Bingi Weekend is only on-demand.

Can I use my SMS resources for both Tigo to Tigo and Tigo to other networks?

Yes. You can use your SMS resources for both Tigo to Tigo and Tigo to other networks.

What volume of YouTube can I enjoy in each Bundle and for how long?

YouTube Volume is capped at 500Mb per day for all Bundles i.e. if a customer purchases a weekly Bundle, he/she gets 500MB every day for 7days

What happens if I don’t consume all the 500MB YouTube Volume in a day?

Unused YouTube Volume will be wiped after 24hrs.

When can I Purchase the Bingi Weekend Bundle?

You can purchase weekend bundle anytime within the week but will only be available for use in the upcoming weekend (Saturday & Sunday).

When does the Bingi Weekend Bundle resources expire?

All Unused Weekend resources will be wiped at 11:59pm Sunday night.

What happens when I consume all my Bundle resources?

You will be charged from the main account upon the expiration of all Bundle resources.

What is the charging priority for the Bundles?

Daily bundles have priority over Weekly bundles and weekly over Monthly bundles.

Can Tigo change any mechanics?

Yes, Tigo reserves the right to amend these terms and conditions from time to time but will communicate before any amendments are made.