UK Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson, holds talks with Akufo-Addo Wednesday

UK Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson, will land in Accra on Wednesday February 15, 2017 for talks with President Nana Akufo-Addo at the Flagstaff House.

A statement by Communications Director at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, says the two leaders “will hold discussions aimed at boosting the already strong bilateral relations that exist between Ghana and the United Kingdom, and other matters of mutual interest.”

While in Ghana, Mr. Johnson will visit some notable companies, including fruit processing company, Blue Skies.

He will also meet business leaders and young entrepreneurs in Ghana, supported by the Department for International Development’s ENGINE project, and meet with “Rising Black Stars” highlighting both countries’ extensive cultural ties, said a statement issued by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London.

The UK Foreign Secretary will also meet with The Gambia’s new President Adama Barrow as part of moves to ensure that the "Global Britain and its partnerships are growing and not shrinking, around the world as demonstrated by the Commonwealth’s strength,” said the statement from the Commonwealth Office.

Ahead of the visit, the UK Foreign Secretary is quoted as saying he is "delighted to be the first Foreign Secretary to visit Gambia this week and delighted to have a chance to meet the newly elected President Barrow and President Akufo-Addo of Ghana. Their elections highlight the continuing strengthening of democracy in West Africa.”

“I am also very pleased that Gambia wants to rejoin the Commonwealth and we will ensure this happens in the coming months. The strength of our partnerships show that Global Britain is growing in influence and activity around the world,” the statement quoted Mr Johnson.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | [email protected]