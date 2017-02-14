Happiness is a System

Dedicated to my Spiritual Father, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi, Glorious Wave Church International, Sakumono, Ghana

There is nothing new on Earth but the future of a Human is in the past of his own life, Nation and the world to be uncovered and brought to light for good use. The Black Man is in his soul as he is in his skin colour being not a Man of continuity for which a failure among the races…what impressive words the Prophet Kobi is using as revelations hidden in the Bible.

To take shame and blame away from the shoulders of the Black Man an additional perspective seems needed to be added to it as to answer the WHY of this development and process considering that the Black Man was the first Human that has seen the World and looked around the Garden of Eden in which GOD had provided Riches everlasting in abundance with Cultures high in their achievements not found somewhere else on Earth only to realize that the White Man is in many aspects of life far ahead of the Black Man.

Mali and Ethiopia, Egypt and Iraq (Babylon) had created Sciences and Arts outstanding to none while in Europe, Americas and Asia Humans run around naked to search for food with missing tools to communicate information over long distances and over Generations to improve Knowledge from level to level to bring a society ahead.

In Europe Christianity infiltrated the societies and Nations, in Asia Buddhism, Taoism (Japan), Confuciusm (China), Hinduism (India) and much later Islam in the Arab Peninsula. For unbelievers various schools of Philosophy offered answers to life’s pressing questions. Be it Religion or Philosophical Schools, all have in Common their foundation is a GOD/Teacher, an inspirational force, a guidance and a power, to change people and make them better human beings to improve the circumstances for them and life in general so that Generations over time can benefit from the foundations formed, achieved and used.

Unlike Humans, Animals and Plants have changed their appearance, adopted to change outside conditions or when and where unable to do so, died out for ever. That we fly to the Moon the old Egyptians were potentially already able to do so only time was not on their hand to uncover the needed information to have all things in place to do so.

Religion and Philosophical Schools have all in common that in their inner core a well-defined System is working while in African traditional Cultures, JuJu, Witchcraft and others, Rituals are the dominant structures. Rituals have no inner System, they are inheritance from one Witch and Malam passed on to the next. They pass on experiences and ways to use power over people and circumstances, not knowledge and for that reason no wisdom as wisdom is right information based on knowledge put constantly to the test to observe the relevance in life and for an impact to turn life constantly around from level to level to improve life and make it a more joyful experience for Humans.

A System is a structure with clear rules and regulations that organizes the inner power for life and to live of a Human, uncovers hidden information in a systematic way that does not leave life to chance and progress a coincidence, a lucky game, but a progressive movement ahead in time and space in order to dominate the Earth for the benefit of the Human race.

Rituals leave everything to the moment, a disturbing situation and the wish of the individual to change a moment in life for egoistic benefit, while a System is a tool of History that can be shared by and worked on by many.

Looking into the Spirit of the Black Man today and in the past since the White Man overtook him in Ideas, Inventions, Society Creation etc. it is obvious, the inner structure of a Black Man is made for the moment, for the now, connected to the past only with a string to family ties, its curses and overwhelming traditions that corrupt the minds of Africans. Rituals make Humans more emotional people while Systems make people more of an intellectual nature. Emotions have the ability to initiate changes but only Systems have the ability to make out of such emotional moments something visible and practical to impact the life of Humans and be a step-stone again and again to more forward progress.

Emotions have a time limitation, are only for the moment or short time in which they can be shared with others or staged to pretend; while Systems, Intellectual Structures, can be experienced and shared with others over endless time and space, and after unveiling the imbedded timing and cultural conditions, can reveal wonders that give far future Generations inspirations to move ahead in life that people of modern times were not thinking off for which reason History is in many ways a very good Teacher for all of us embarking on the journey to Greatness.

Emotions and Rituals are Occurrences and Traditions to follow on a horizontal level, they come and go with no or little variations while only Systems have the capacity and capability to learn inside themselves and evolve over time to unveil unknown Human Knowledge and in a metamorphose style look outside their own boundaries and limitations to add new ways and insights to their already advanced information and wisdom status forcing themselves, with inner drive, to head for ways to survive in an constantly competitive environment; stand in opposition to each other to find ways to be outstanding to other System around them. Emotions and Rituals are satisfied within themselves and with their achievements.

Blacks lack the inner Systems Tools needed, like Discipline, well-structured Intellectual Capacity, Eyes for Generations to come, Time consciousness, Respect for others, quite time with the own brain, besides others, to achieve what the White Man has achieved over Hundreds of years.

Systems are not closed and hidden Secrets, are in the open to everyone to observe, learn from and bring to good use for themselves. Happiness is not in Sugar, like Coca-Cola likes to make people believe (do not get confused with ‘to be happy’ which is a feeling and only for the moment), but is an inner System by which we Humans can constantly inspire ourselves and make ourselves happy…the only form of honest to ourselves happiness to show us the way forward for our own personal joyful way of life…a life that truly makes sense and the only that is worthy to be lived.

Author: Dipl.-Pol. Karl-Heinz Heerde, Lashibi, Tema West, Ghana, phone +233(0)265078287, [email protected] , 12.02.2017