Akufo-Addo releases list of Council of State member appointees

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed 11 persons to counsel him as members of the Council of State.

In a statement Monday and signed by Acting Director of Communication at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, it said pursuant to Article 82 (8)(2)d of the Constitution, the President has appointed the 11 people to the Council.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com