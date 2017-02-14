I’ll provide jobs for land guards – Ishmael Ashitey

Greater Accra Regional Minister Nominee, Ishamel Ashitey has said he will provide jobs for the teeming unemployed youth to prevent them for engaging in illegal activities, when approved by Parliament's Appointments Committee.

He believes illegal activities, including the land guard menace is rife especially in the Greater Accra Region because most of the youth in the region are unemployed.

“People are taking advantage of these young men because they do not have jobs. That is why I am so happy with the one district, one factory policy.When we are able to give these people gainful employment, I think we will be able to reduce this land guard menace. “

The land guard menace is rife especially in the Greater Accra Region, where those involved are solely interested in safeguarding their paymasters’ interest in disputed lands.

In June 2013, Members of Parliament appealed to the Ghana Police Service to launch an all out war to eradicate the menace of land guards in the country but the problem is yet to be resolved.

About Ishmael Ashietey

Ishmael Ashitey is 62 years old and is a product of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, where he graduated in 1977 with a Diploma in Mechanical Engineering.

He also holds an Executive Master's degree in Governance and Leadership from GIMPA. He worked as a Mechanical Engineer at the Accra Brewery Limited for 13 years.

He served as Member of Parliament for Tema East from 1996 to 2008, and between that period, he was, first, appointed as Minister of State for Fisheries from 2001 to 2003 by former President John Agyekum Kufuor. From 2003 to 2004, he was a Minister of State for Trade and Industry.

While in Parliament, he was the Deputy Ranking Member on the Mines and Energy Committee, a Member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Member on the Committee on Communications and Chairman of the Government Assurances Committee.

He has been the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party from 2010 to date. He is married with four children.

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana