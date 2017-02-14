MTNSaveALife: Journalists Shows Love On Valentine’s Day As They Donates Blood

Some Ghanaian Journalists on Tuesday, February 14, 2017 joined hands with communications giant [MTN Ghana] to express love for humanity by donating pints of blood towards the #MTNSaveALife campaign.

The #MTNSaveALife campaign is a special activation by MTN Ghana Foundation with the aim of collecting blood to restock the blood level at the National Blood Bank to avert the perennial blood shortage at the National Transfusion Service at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

As today [Tuesday] marks the 6th edition of the MTN Ghana Foundation annual blood donation campaign, journalists from various media houses in Accra decided to make it a memorable event by willingly donating towards this all important exercise.

The following Journalists completed their blood donation exercise before 12:00 noon - Samuel Doe Ablordepey [Daily Graphic], Jorge Kinston [Spy News Agency], Kofi Ahovi of JBA, Lawrencia Nkrumah [Citi FM], Masahudu Ankiilu Kunateh [African Eye Report], El-Amisty Nobo [Media 24], amongst others.

However, speaking to the press at the MTN House, located at Ridge, on the Independence Avenue Road in Accra [Ghana], Mrs. Cynthia Lumor [Executive Director of MTN Ghana Foundation] explained the onus behind the campaign:

“The World Health Organization [W.H.O] has stated that voluntary non-remunerated blood donors are the foundation of a save, sustainable blood supply.”

“They indicate that, without a system based on regular voluntary donation, no country can provide sufficient blood for all patients who require transfusion,” she added.

Mrs. Cynthia Lumor further reiterated [based on the National Blood Bank report], that out of the 250,000 pints of blood needed yearly, only 66% is donated voluntarily. She also reckoned that the ultimate goal behind this exercise is to save lives.

The #MTNSaveALife campaign, which began from 3 centers [Accra, Takoradi, and Kumasi] six years ago has been extended to all the 10 regions of Ghana with 12 bleeding centers.

The theme for this year’s edition is, “Operation 2017” and the target is to raise 2,017 pints of blood. The exercise exceeded its target [1,200] last year by raising a whopping 1,645 pints of blood.

Donors supporting the 2017 #MTNSaveALife campaign are; National Transfusion Service [Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital], Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital [Kumasi], Effia Nkwanta Hospital [Takoradi], Tamale Teaching Hospital, Bolga Regional Hospital, and the Cape Coast Regional Hospital.

Follow Amisty on twitter @ElAmistyNobo

