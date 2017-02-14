I’ll revamp Lake Bosomtwe tourism – Simon Osei-Mensah

Ashanti Regional Minister Nominee, Simon Osei-Mensah has promised to institute measures aimed at revamping one of the largest tourist sites in the region, Lake Bosomtwe.

The Minister Nominee believes the measures, when successfully implemented will attract more tourists which will subsequently lead to generation of more revenue.

He made the promise when he appeared before Parliament's Appointments Committee to be vetted on Tuesday.

The measures he plans introducing include the construction of what he calls a “proper receptive centre “ where useful artifacts which will promote Africa's culture would be sold, the construction of a road around the Lake to make the area more accessible and an aforestation project around the lake.

Making a strong case for his intentions, the Minister Nominee said : “You will not believe that you cannot even go on foot around the Lake so what we need now is an accessible road the Lake so all the 24 communities spotted around the Lake can benefit from the Tourist site.”

About Simon Osei- Mensah

Mr. Simon Osei-Mensah is 55 years old and holds a Master's degree in Economics.,

He served in various positions within the Agricultural Development Bank from 1993 to 2000.

He represented the Bosumtwe constituency from 2005 till January 2017 as Member of Parliament.

He was a member of the ECOWAS parliament, and was elected 4th Deputy Speaker from 2013 to 2015.

He is married.

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana