Soldiers Seize Yaw Boateng Gyan’s Wife’s Car

A 2016-registered BMW 7 series saloon car has been seized from the wife of former National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Yaw Boateng Gyan by the Assets taskforce formed by the presidency to retrieve assets belonging to the state from former government officials.

The car was taken from a mechanic’s garage by three soldiers on Friday, Mr Boateng Gyan confirmed to Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme on Tuesday, 14 February.

The soldiers seized the car together with two police officers and two plain-clothed men with reason that it looked like a state vehicle.

According to Mr Boateng Gyan, the soldiers returned the car on Monday, 13 February after he had rushed to Accra from the Brong Ahafo to present the documents covering the car as demanded by the taskforce.

The presidency says 208 state vehicles are missing. So far cars belonging to Mr Boateng Gyan’s successor Kofi Adams as well as Mr James Agyenim-Boateng, aide to former vice president Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur have been seized in similar fashion.