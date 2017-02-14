I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
General News | 14 February 2017 15:55 CET

UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson Visits Ghana

By Daily Guide
Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson

The British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson will visit Ghana today as part of a two-day visit that will also see him visit The Gambia.

Mr. Johnson said: “I'm delighted to be the first Foreign Secretary to visit Gambia this week and delighted to have a chance to meet the newly elected President Barrow and President Akufo-Addo of Ghana.”

Mr. Johnson will become the first Foreign Secretary to visit Gambia to mark the country's return to the Commonwealth.

The small West African state left the 54-country alliance four years ago claiming it was a “neo-colonial institution.”

But it has decided to rejoin the Commonwealth following the election of President Adama Barrow last month.

Mr Johnson, heralded the decision as an example of the global role Britain can play post Brexit .

“Their elections highlight the continuing strengthening of democracy in West Africa.

“I am also very pleased that Gambia wants to rejoin the Commonwealth and we will ensure this happens in the coming months.

The strength of our partnerships show that Global Britain is growing in influence and activity around the world,” a statement on the Mirror said.

Mr Johnson and President Barrow will also hold discussions on fighting extremism and terrorism and how to support the growing tourism industry in Gambia.

-Starrfmonline

