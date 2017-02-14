Inadequate gov't support hampers management of soil resources

The Soil Research Institute of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research says inadequate government support hampers effort to protect and manage the country’s soil resources.

Coordinator of Ghana Soil Health Consortium, Dr Edward Yeboah, says though the institute has made modest progress in its mandate, state response remains minimal.

At a workshop in Kumasi, he underscored the need for training and dissemination of research findings to users.

Amid global concerns about climate change, land degradation and biodiversity loss, soil is one of the most vulnerable resources.

Scientific research, protection and monitoring of soil resources have become onerous tasks at national level.

Dr. Yeboah says ground policy design and implementation is essential in this direction.

Integrated Soil Fertility Management seeks to discuss and utilize scientific and indigenous knowledge for sustainable soil fertility.

The initiative which has been around for 3 years has made progress, in especially documenting a range of improved soil management practices.

Soil scientist and Chairman of the consortium’s steering committee, Professor Samuel Adiku, emphasized a holistic soil management approach for achieving food security.

Meanwhile, the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture is committing to coordinate activities and harness resources various stakeholders to address the challenges.