153 Apply For Dces Job In West Region

The lobbying for appointments as Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) for the various assemblies in the Western Region has reached a crescendo, considering the number of party members who have applied for the job.

A total of 153 applicants, who are mainly card-bearing members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), have submitted their applications for consideration, with Sefwi Wiawso topping the list with 17 applicants vying for the position.

The 153 applicants, made up of eight females, are competing for 22 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs).

The party, as a result of the number of applicants, has decided to subject them to vetting to prune down the number.

The Chronicle can report that what has ignited lobbying for the positions of the MMDCE across the region is the election of government appointees and Presiding Members (PMs) for the various assemblies.

The Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA), Ahanta West District Assembly (AWDA), Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipal Assembly (TNMA), and Shama District Assembly (SDA), among others, have elected their PMs and government appointees, waiting to confirm the President's nominees.

It is clear that with the various MMDAs having completed the election of new PMs and government appointees, the President may soon release his list of appointees for the various assemblies.

In the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA), for instance, 13 party members, including three females, namely Madam Yaa Pokua Baiden, Agatha Mensah and Ethel P. Eshun, are vying for the position.

Leading the list of male contestants for the position are Charles Bissue and Anthony K.K. Sam, one of who party sources believe is likely to get the nod for the position.

Interestingly, the constituency executives of the party in Ahanta West have shortlisted three members to be considered for the position of DCE.

They are John Agyare, 2nd Vice Chair of the party, Kwesi Asoubenya Buah, Constituency Secretary, and John Kwesi Yankey, defeated aspirant of the party.

The three were shortlisted at a special meeting held by the executives and Council of Elders of the party, to decide on the method to use to reduce the number of persons who had applied for the position. They would thus appear before the Regional Vetting Committee.

Information available to The Chronicle indicates that when the constituency executive opened nominations, in line with the party's regulation for those interested in the DCE position, nine persons applied.

At a meeting of all the 16 constituency executives, the Chairman, Ayepa Amuah, who chaired the gathering, proposed that the number be pruned down to three, which was unanimously seconded by the other executives, leading to an election on the issue.

At the end of voting, John Agyare, Kwesi Asoubenya Buah and John Kwesi Yankey obtained 14, 13, and 10 votes respectively, to be shortlisted for the DCE position.

The Constituency Organiser, Kwesi Tawiah, who was part of the executive, confirmed the story and added that the exercise was done in line with the party's regulation, and that those shortlisted were all qualified.

According to him, Article three of the NPP Constitution states that for a person to be qualified for the position of DCE, the candidate must stay in the constituency within a stipulated period of two years, must be a card-bearing member, had helped the party, and has administrative skills.

This requirement, according to the Constituency Organizer, was strictly followed before shortlisting the three, saying that what it meant was that all the three were qualified.

After the constituency executives have shortlisted the three, they would forward the names to the Regional Steering Committee in charge of MMDCEs shortlisting, for onward submission to the Office of the President.

In the Shama Constituency, Joseph Amuah, Constituency Chairman, stood tall among the candidates shortlisted for the DCE position.