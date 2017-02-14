I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
General News | 14 February 2017 20:25 CET

‘Monetizing Word Of God Is An Act Of Indiscipline’

By Ghanaian Chronicle

The Head Pastor of Pentecostal Live Church International (PELCI), Apostle Charles Osei Soadwa, has stated that men of God who are milking their church members for profit in the name of God is unacceptable and an affront to Christianity.

Of late, there are more wolves in sheep’s cloth, masquerading to be real men of God, only to monetise their work, a development he described as an act of indiscipline in the eyes of God.

“If we claim to be serving God, then we have to seek God’s guidance and control ourselves. If pastors are to go by the word of God, these profiteering and other issues which are un-Christian will not happen in our society,” he said.


Apostle Soadwa bemoaned that these indisciplined acts have taken the Ghanaian society by storm, stressing anyone who fears the word of God will not be doing this kind of work, which is contrary to the bedrock of Christianity.

He asked: “If you are a minister of God and you cannot control yourself, how can you call authorities who are going wayward in our society to order.”

He rebuked the Ghanaian society, which he described as money-conscious, as a result of which it is having telling effects on attitudinal lifestyles, and lamented that indiscipline is in Africa and the universal church.

The occasion was the induction of five Apostles and a Superintendent, who happened to be Mr. Soadwa.

The newly-inducted General Superintendent expressed the hope that God will address the canker through his own men, to rid the church of indiscipline.

Apostle Soadwa maintained that the church should be an epitome of discipline, and called for measures to address and eradicate indiscipline in the church, parliament, palace, and in families as a social unit.

From Richard Owusu-Akyaw, Kumasi

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

General News

Jesus is the living water that can satisfy the thirsty soul.
By: Barnes,Dortmund Germ
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img