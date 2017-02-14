Boris Johnson to visit Ghana tomorrow

Britain’s Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson is expected to visit Ghana tomorrow, February 15, 2017.

He will meet President Nana Addo during his visit to discuss key opportunities and challenges facing the country.

He is also expected to visit the award-winning Blue Skies company, meet business leaders and young entrepreneurs supported by the Department for International Development's ENGINE project, and meet with “Rising Black Stars,” highlighting both countries' extensive cultural ties.

Ahead of the visit, the Foreign Secretary said:”I'm delighted to be the first Foreign Secretary to visit Gambia this week and delighted to have a chance to meet the newly elected President Barrow and President Akufo-Addo of Ghana. Their elections highlight the continuing strengthening of democracy in West Africa.”

“I am also very pleased that Gambia wants to rejoin the Commonwealth and we will ensure this happens in the coming months. The strength of our partnerships show that Global Britain is growing in influence and activity around the world.”

Boris Johnson is currently in The Gambia to meet President Barrow .

He will visit the UK-funded Medical Research Council and speak to Chevening scholars and employees and employers in the tourism industry – a huge employer during his visit to The Gambia.

This is the first recorded visit to The Gambia by a Foreign Secretary.

