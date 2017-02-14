ExLA Group Rolls Out Mentorship Programme For Young Women

The ExLA Group Gender Programme (EGGP) has rolled out the YAWC Mentorship Programme to nurture young African women for global impact and continental development. The programme falls on the backdrop of the successfully held Young African Women Congress (YAWC) in Accra, Ghana in December last year which created a unique platform for both accomplished and aspiring young women leaders to meet, interact and share ideas.

Under the programme, participants of the recently held congress have been assigned to specific speakers of the congress based on among other things, their career paths, proximity to mentor or language of fluency. Each mentor has been assigned to not more than five participants and would be expected to engage their mentees intensely for a period of 12 months. The mentorship period is expected to expose the mentee to relevant information, career-geared education and recommendations for active corporate and leadership appointments.

The Young African Women Congress has been designed to amplify the awareness and consciousness of the benefits of the women empowerment agenda to Africa. It provides the context within which young women get to meet and interact with accomplished women leaders of different sectors of life as they obtain insight to develop their own path to greatness. Through keynote presentations, plenary discussions, speeches of personal perspectives as well as career fairs, a milieu is established for delegates to have their concerns addressed while re-strategizing for greater exploits.

The YAWC Mentorship Programme is an extension of the career fair session of the bigger umbrella. The career fair provides the young participants deeper insights into the various fields of endeavour they have already chosen to embark on. Nonetheless, in order to ensure that the flame of awareness and consciousness ignited during YAWC congresses remain perpetual, every delegate is recruited into the YAWC Mentorship Programme on her own volition.

The programme is a step further to ensure that resolutions and inspirations derived from discussions during YAWC congresses are relayed into tangible positive consequences.