Six Grabbed With Stolen Bibles And Laptops



The Eastern Regional Police Command has arrested six suspects for terrorizing and robbing residents in the New Juaben Municipality of their belongings.

They are Emmanuel Amoah, 23, Twumasi Samuel, 30, Kwasi Sokpo, 25.

Their accomplices are Daniel Bekoe, 29, computer technician, Divine Modzaka, 27, a phone repairer and Edward Nketia, 20.

One of the suspects Richard Obeng alias Music Man, a taxi driver, is currently on the run.

Eight laptops, mobile phones, masks, crow bar, hammer and two Bibles were retrieved from the suspects.

The Deputy Eastern Regional Police Commander, ACP Nuhu Jango, explained to DAILY GUIDE that several robberies had been recorded in the New Juaben Municipality in the past four weeks, adding that the police undertook surveillance and intensified both day and night patrols to gather intelligence about the suspects.

ACP Jango said the police identified 'Evelyn Spot as the hideout of the suspects, who mostly hang out there to peddle in drugs.

According to ACP Nuhu Jango, on February 2, 2017, at midnight, the Regional Police Patrol team, led by ASP George Mills, raided the spot where eight young men were seen smoking marijuana.

Three suspects- Emmanuel Amoah, Twumasi Samuel and Kwasi Sokpo- were arrested while the others escaped.

The Deputy Regional Police Chief said on the same day, the Effiduase District Police Command received information that a house located at Asokorekuma had been attacked by three armed men, who managed to abscond with 4 HP laptops, a motorola mobile phone, one CCIT mobile phone, a Motorola S mobile phone, Sumsung Phone, Multi -TV decorder, among others.

He said through intelligence, Daniel Bekoe, a computer repairer, was arrested at Pentuawala, suburb of Koforidua, adding that the police retrieved two HP laptops from him.

The Deputy Regional Police Commander said upon interrogation, Bekoe named Devine Modzaka as the one who gave the HP laptops to him for decoding as a result of the passwords on them.

Modzaka was quickly arrested and he mentioned Richard Obeng, now at large, as the one who brought the items to him.

“Richard Obeng, a taxi driver of Opel Astra with registration number GT4869-V abandoned his car when the police closed in on him but later sent Edward Nketia to drive his vehicle to him at his hideout. Edward was arrested by police officers, who had placed surveillance on the abandoned taxi cab. Police confiscated the taxi and retrieved three black masks.

From Daniel Bampoe, Koforidua

