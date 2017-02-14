Re: I Will Ensure Akufo-Addo Fails As President – Amaliba

Out of my tight schedule, I still spared a moment of my precious time to peruse the Ghana internet news portals. Oops! I came across a publication on Ghanaweb under its General News of Monday, 13 February 2017, titled, “I will ensure Akufo-Addo fails as President – Amaliba”.

The underlying web link takes any interested public reader and a concerned Ghanaian to the full story about Amaliba throwing his tantrums.

http://www.ghanaweb.com/GhanaHomePage/NewsArchive/I-will-ensure-Akufo-Addo-fails-as-President-Amaliba-509621

Lawyer Abrahim Amaliba, a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was doing his nuts once again. He was threatening, and has vowed, to do whatever it takes to ensure that His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo fails as a President and be rejected in 2020 when he happens to be alive and goes for re-election.

For him, he has planned this diabolic act of retribution against the last minute determination by Brother Martin Amidu to orally cross-examine Alfred Agbesi Woyome, the notorious Ghanaian swindler of the 21st Century Ghana who was probably, but surely, assisted by the NDC to defraud Ghana of GHC51.2 million. According to Lawyer Amaliba, the action taken by Brother Martin Amidu at the peak of Election 2016 campaign culminated in the defeat of then President Mahama and the NDC in their bid to seek re-election on 7 December 2016.

Let me not spend much of my precious time on this confused and malicious lawyer, but to give him a bit of education. I am a layman in the legal profession yet, I feel capable of giving Amaliba tutorials on his own field of study. Under my minutes of tutelage as may be read from this publication, if he will take my advice and explanations very seriously, he may come out a more sensible lawyer, but not the known infantile Amaliba whose expressions make him appear as a person who has never studied law in his life.

Does he understand what is meant by doing something with premeditation? For the sake of other fellow laypersons in law, let me define what is meant by premeditation as appears in the dictionaries. Premeditation means consideration or planning of an act beforehand that shows intent to commit that act. In law, the committal of premeditated crime when proved as such, carries a more serious punishment or sentence than its opposite which is unpremeditated.

From the look of things, and as stated publicly by the seemingly educated-illiterate lawyer, he is on course to commit a premeditated crime. Let him go ahead, but he should pray that he does not do anything silly to harm the person of President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo, or to falsely tarnish his hard won enviable reputation or integrity. If he did, the law will hold him hard and tight by his balls and he will scream louder than a roaring lion, for that it is definite.

He has not only premeditated but also, expressed the will to sabotage His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo well over three and a half years in advance of Election 2020; wow!, what a malicious saboteur.

Does Amaliba agree with Woyome conning Ghana out of GHC51.2 million? If he doesn’t, why should he be offended by Brother Martin Amindu’s endeavours to retrieve the money back to the State?

Brother Martin Amidu now sees that there is a more credible government in place that will take serious steps to compel Woyome to refund the money so stolen to the State hence no need for him furthering his pursuit of agenda that has earned him the accolade, Citizen Vigilante, with the concomitant public admiration.

Amiliba must be a criminal supportive of the numerous gargantuan corruptions that took place under the President Mahama’s NDC-led administration or else, he would not have said what has triggered me to put out this published rebuttal.

Finally, let me define the word unpremeditated as per the dictionary. It means a crime or something unpleasant done without being planned. This in terms of prosecution carries a relatively lesser sentence because the act was committed by accident or by mistake e.g. landing somebody a punch during fisticuffs or scuffle and it results in the person’s death. You did not intend to kill the person but the punch has unfortunately been fatal to result in the death of the victim. In this case, the alleged murderer will in the end be found guilty of manslaughter but not first degree murder. Is this not the case, Mr Amaliba? This is homework for you to determine where you stand – either to end your diabolic plans now or to continue with them until you land in trouble and get arraigned.

If you dare do anything silly, being at the same time a lawyer who should know better, you have yourself to blame when the law catches you by the neck or by the balls and you begin to squeal like a pig being dragged to the slaughter house to be slaughtered for bacon and sausages.

Unless you purposely place some impediments in His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo’s way, and of course criminal in nature, there is no way you can ensure that he fails as a President.

The level of reasoning or the intelligence of some Ghanaian lawyers makes me want to puke. They behave as though they had never studied law. This is well exhibited by Amaliba, a private legal practitioner doubling as an NDC activist.

Even though I have decided to curtail or eventually stop writing on, or about issues pertaining to Ghana politics now that Nana Akufo Addo has been elected the President of Ghana, I will not hesitate a minute to come out to take on his enemies who will intentionally commit acts directed at ensuring that he fails in his task as the incorruptible and visionary President of Ghana, the modern day biblical Joseph, or Moses or David of our times.

By the grace of God and the efforts of discerning Ghanaians, His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo shall not fail but succeed!

Rockson Adofo

(Written on Tuesday, 14 February 2017)