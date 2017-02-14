Grassroots Forum Int’l Backs Bottom-Up Restructuring Of NDC

A group calling themselves Grassroots Forum International and activists of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Central Region has call for an immediate approach towards a bottom-up reorganization of the party after the party was forced to kiss the political dust in the 2016 general election.

The Convener of the group, Napoleon Akah, in a statement call on all cadres of the party, organizers and activists to rededicate themselves to a bottom-up reorganization of the NDC and to commit themselves to the needs of working people and the underprivileged to restore ownership of the party to the grassroots members.

He indicated that over the years, the NDC leaders have used the grassroots party members to get power to enjoy whilst the grassroots suffered leading to the defeat of the party.

“The problem of the party spreads from the national, regional and constituency leadership with each abusing their power and behaving badly against the grassroots. In some constituencies grassroots members were intimidated, arrested and threatened for expressing their opinions. The real power that belongs to the grassroot was seen taken away and mismanaged by the few in authority. This caused deep anger against the NDC as a whole in communities where organizations like us had to deal with, day after day. Hence the humiliating defeat,” Mr. Akah stated.

He added that their members work in every constituency and every organ of the party in the Central Region and again fought tirelessly for the NDC candidates in the last two elections.

According to him, at their meeting on Sunday, 28th January in Winneba in the Central Region, they reviewed the statement issued on the 19th January by the Coalition for Rejuvenation and Reorganization of NDC (CRR) and have decided to join the coalition and support its work in central region.

Mr. Akah emphasised that the Grassroots Forum International recognizing the relevance of the coalition for Rejuvenation and Reorganization (CRR) of NDC and therefore call on the Coalition for Rejuvenation and Reorganization (CRR) to convene a national meeting of progressives to discuss strategies and approaches for orderly coordination of grassroots revival.

“We will collectively organize this meeting in the interest of our dear party. We commit to raise our own resources, instead of depending on handouts patrons. This we believe to be first step towards grassroots control of our party,” he intimated.

The Convener added that they will assist the Dr. Botchwey Election Review Committee by providing reliable information and clues that led to the party fatal defeat since this would enable the committee to report and proffer reliable solution towards election 2020.

He urged the national party leadership to take necessary action on the bribery scandal that hit the parliament of Ghana with the controversial involvement the NDC MPs reported.

According to him, the situation is getting worse as they keep witnessing ugly scenes in parliament among NDC MPs openly accusing their leadership of taking bribe from the ruling NPP.

“We also take notices of unwarranted attacks on our party members including the minority chief whip in Koforidua. Again, we never heard any response from party leadership. These scandals and slanders cast doubt on our party image, and its ability to rise up to the occasion,” Mr. Akah posited.