AfroHomes Holds Maiden Housing Fair Abroad

AfroHomes Magazine, in conjunction with its consulting firm based in Germany, has begun a monthly series of mini exhibitions across Europe and America to sell products and services of Ghanaian companies to Ghanaians living abroad.

“For us, this initiative is to show the immense market segment available to Ghanaian companies, particularly in the real estate and construction industry, financial services, insurance sector, to connect to millions of Ghanaians living abroad.

“Starting this initiative, we were surprised at the sheer quantum of horrible experiences some Ghanaians encountered trying to invest in Ghana, particularly in the real estate industry,” Sherwood Amankwa, the Managing Partner of Afro Homes disclosed.

“Thousands of Ghanaians have become disenchanted by these horrible experiences. We are thereby using this Last Mile initiative to encourage Ghanaians in the Diaspora to rekindle their interest in Ghana.

“That is why our main objective for this initiative is to directly connect them to credible companies in Ghana,” Mr. Amankwah stated.

The first in the series of the event was held in Nuremberg and Dusseldorf in Germany recently.

Afro Homes was enthusiastically received by Church of Pentecost in Nuremberg and Disseldorf.

The Last Mile intiative also mounted its mini exhibition stand during the victory party of the New Patroitic Party (NPP) branch in Germany over the weekend.

The company's first client is Ahenfie Estate, a local Ghanaian real estate developer offering flexible payment options for Ghanaians in the diaspora prospecting for properties in Ghana.

Afro Homes is the first ever diaspora real estate magazine published in Germany to serve the Ghanaian communities abroad.

“Officially, there are over 3 million Ghanaians living in the diaspora, they send billions of dollars of remittances to Ghana yearly, but we believe they could do more if we reassure them of the investment environment in Ghana that they can rely on,” Managing Editor of Afro Homes Magazine, Raphael Ofori-Adeniran said.

He pledged the commitment of the magazine and its consulting firm to working with the Government of Ghana to create a linkage between local companies and Ghanaian and foreign investors overseas.

Afro Homes, from the stables of Investment Link Ghana Limited (ILG), is a specialized industry periodical printed in Germany with the highest quality standards that gives Ghanaians in the Diaspora crisp and succinct news and information about the real estate market in Ghana.

“Afro Homes says for as little as $2,500 a month, participating companies can enjoy direct contact with many Ghanaians in Europe and America.”

Afro-Homes has secured free distribution channels directly to hundreds of official associations of Ghanaians living in Germany, UK, Holland, Switzerland, Czech Republic and the USA.

“We currently print 10,000 copies monthly and in our analysis of pass-along readership trends (one publication is estimated to be read by at least five people at a ratio of 1: 5); we would be reaching a readership base of more 50,000 upwardly mobile Ghanaians in the Diaspora,” Ofori-Adeniran told BUSINESS GUIDE.

The publication's innovative styling and its highly relevant content of news/analysis, properties for sale and for rent, important industry data and trends and property brokerage services has attracted eager Ghanaians living abroad who yearn for a handy publication that can give them all the relevant information on local market conditions in Ghana in a single portable media medium, he added.

By Melvin Tarlue