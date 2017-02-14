Broll Ghana Excels At 9th Property Awards



Broll Ghana Limited, a multi-disciplinary professional service firm, has received top honours at the Ghana Property Awards (GAPOA), strengthening its position as the country's leading property-related services company.

The company undertakes retail management, commercial broking, corporate real estates, residential property management and brokerage, as well valuation and advisory.

Ghana Property Awards (GAPOA) is an annual Awards series for companies in the Real Estate Industry in Ghana, and is organised by the Property Express Group Ltd in collaboration with the Ghana Real Estate Developers Association (GREDA), Ministry of Works & Housing and other stakeholders.

The theme for the 2016 awards was: 'Effective Home Coding System for Proficient Market Capitalisation.'

Kofi Ampong, CEO of Broll Ghana Ltd, commenting on the achievement, said “We dedicate the award, which has been won six years in a row to our clients and our team, as we believe each member of the family adds value to our operations. The aim of creating Broll Ghana Ltd was to have an organisation that could deliver an 'integrated approach' to the provision of property management.”

Complementing the CEO's assertion, Naadua Nuno, Head of the Residential Properties Division, said Broll Ghana Ltd has a very competent and committed team that has helped them maintain industry leadership position to date.

Broll Ghana Ltd begun with 45,000 square metres of space, but now manages properties with total space of 257,127 square metres and asset value in excess of $1.5 billon.

It started with a staff strength of six but now employs over 150 people and indirectly employs many more through various service providers.

Broll Ghana Ltd is a Joint Venture between Broll Property Group of South Africa, SIC, Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT).

Since 0ctober 2007, GAPOA has remained the foremost awards scheme in Ghana and is the yardstick for measuring the success of practitioners and stakeholders in the real estate industry.

A business desk report

