Vodafone Drives Digital Inclusion With ‘SuperNet’

Vodafone Ghana, in its quest to deliver unmatched total communication solutions to its customers, has launched Vodafone SuperNet, a complete basket of technological deliverables that meet the needs of customers.

SuperNet provides the platform that ensures access to data for all modern digitalized tools and systems to make customers work smarter and efficient.

Vodafone Ghana CEO, Yolanda Cuba, addressing the media and guests at the launch of 'SuperNet', said Vodafone is at the forefront of the digitalization revolution in Ghana.

She said over the years, Vodafone has invested over $1.7 billion in its entire network infrastructure and operations to enhance the services it provides to customers.

“SuperNet is a story about our journey in Ghana over the past eight years; our role in shaping the economy, customer experience, innovation, CSR, among others. We believe it is time to look broadly at the bigger picture. Our work as an enabler in people’s lives, the operation of companies and the general public has been tremendous,” she said.

“Customers want to feel confident on the network; they want assurances of a stress-free life while companies and businesses want guarantees that all their total communication needs will be met by their provider, he stated.

“Whether at home, in the office or on-the-go, SuperNet offers you the comfort, resilience and reliability you require for your communications which only Vodafone can provide,” she added.

Vodafone CBU Director, Agnes Essah, said SuperNet represents our commitment as a company to give our customers the power and access to do anything they want to do on our reliable network across all touch points – whether in the home, office or on the go.”

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri

