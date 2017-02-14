‘I Support Adjei Sowah’

THE GREATER Accra Regional Minister-designate, Ishmael Ashitey, has declared his full support for Adjei Sowah, the Greater Accra Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), to become the Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA).

According to him, although his favourite candidate is very young, “he has the solution to the problems facing Accra.”

He believes that Mr Adjei Sowah has the qualities to change the face of Accra better than any other candidate who is vying for the position, adding, “For Adjei Sowah's own is nonnegotiable.”

Mr Ishmael Ashitey told DAILY GUIDE, “I have Adjei Sowah. He is a very young man. I can tell you I have worked with so many people but that guy is phenomenal; he knows what he is about. I believe that when he takes over AMA, we are going to change the assembly.”

All the assembly members, constituency chairmen and MPs at AMA are said to have declared their support for him.

Mr Ashitey, former Mayor of Tema, underscored, “…..I will stand up and tell everybody what I think about him. I support him 100 percent. AMA is the biggest metropolis that we have. All the problems in Ghana start from there. We have brought people with big beard, old people, but we have not been able to find solution to the problems. Age does not mean anything but what is in the brain.”

Two applications have been filed for the position of the AMA chief executive, including that of a female, Elizabeth K. Tawiah Sackey, former Member of Parliament (MP) for Okai Koi North.

Meanwhile, information gathered by DAILY GUIDE indicates that Albert Okyere, First Vice Chairman of the NPP in the region, is again tipped to become the mayor of the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly (ASHMA).

The traditional authority and some party executives have declared their support for the former MCE.

However, out of the 11 applicants who have filed for the position, Alhaji Labaran Yakubu Barry, defeated parliamentary candidate of the NPP in the Ashaiman Constituency, appears to be the favourite of the presidency as well as Joseph Siaw, Vice Chairman in the area.

From Vincent Kubi, Tema