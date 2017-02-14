I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
General News | 14 February 2017 12:43 CET

Nana Girls Back Otiko

By Daily Guide
Otiko Afisa Djaba in a handshake with President Akufo-Addo
Otiko Afisa Djaba in a handshake with President Akufo-Addo


'GIRLS GIRLS For Nana Addo,' a female group within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital, has pledged its unalloyed support for Otiko Afisa Djaba, Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection.

The group mentioned hard work, optimism, 'can do' spirit and love for all without discrimination, as the hallmark of Otiko, predicting success for the minister in her new assignment.

Members of Girls Girls for Nana Addo therefore pledged to give their unflinching support in various forms to Ms Otiko Djaba, whom they referred to as 'Mummy,' so that her days in the ministry would be a blessing to mother Ghana.

The message of support was contained in a press release jointly signed by Aisha Abdul Mumni, Maame Dufie, Jemimah Antwi, Umaira Haruna and Hamdala Nonni, leaders of the group.

The group is made up of young, intelligent and hardworking females from various educational, religious and ethnic backgrounds, who campaigned rigorously for the NPP in 2016 for Nana Akufo-Addo to be elected president.

Ms Otiko Djaba, who formed the group, led it to crisscross the various villages in the ten regions of the country, where they campaigned to attract more votes for the NPP.

According to them, Otiko continually displayed signs of productive, good, inspirational and visionary leadership, when they worked with her for several months before the December 7 polls.

They are therefore, convinced that Otiko will be a successful minister, claiming, “Your selflessness and commitment towards the vulnerable and women empowerment in Ghana is impeccable, Mummy.

“We believe with your expertise in social and rural development, the ministry will chalk successes under your tenure.”

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi

General News

