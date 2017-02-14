Registrar of Health Facilities Regulatory Agency Sacked

The Ministry of Health has dismissed the Registrar of Health Facilities Regulatory Agency (HEFRA) Dr. Sylvia Anie over Financial Malpractices.

In a letter signed by Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu indicated that an audit of activities which was conducted from January 2014 to November 2016, revealed that Dr.Annie was found in unauthorized possession and use of value books worth over GHC 80, 000, she was also in possession of unauthorized payment vouchers.

Dr. Anie was responsible for thousands of Ghana cedis going unaccounted for hence the decision by the Health Ministry for her to step aside for investigations to take place.