Abolish Policy Allowing State Officials Buy Their Vehicles - Wonder Madilo

A business mogul and Youth Activist of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Mr Wonder Madilo, has challenged President Akufo Addo to back his campaign to protect the public purse with action by cancelling the policy that allows government officials to purchase their official vehicles.

Alarmed by ongoing accusations and counter accusations by government officials and officials of the erstwhile Mahama administration over missing state vehicles, Mr Madilo advised the Akufo Addo government to pass a law to abolish the policy.

Describing the policy as "bogus", the former President of the National Union of Ghana Students took to Facebook to share his abhorrence to the policy, which he said, has mostly carved negative public image for the country on the international scene anytime it comes up for discussion.

"Pass a law that forbids outgoing and current holders from acquiring state assets after leaving office. At least they must not possess the first right to purchase. You ( President Akufo Addo) have preached anti-corruption throughout the campaign. I dare say, it is time to bring this subject to a permanent closure," Mr Madilo noted.

*The President must demonstrate leadership is the 'missing cars' saga..!*

For the past one month, Ghanaians woke up to allegations of missing/stolen Cars by the Outgoing NDC Administration.

Same was witnessed when the NPP left Government in 2009. The trading of insults, allegations and counter allegation by both political parties have continuously led to international embarrassment with international news portals like the BBC publishing the story.

The motive behind this agenda setting by both parties anytime they left office is not readily known; though some attribute it to witch hunting and propaganda.

Whatever the reason, personally I WONDER MADILO do not subscribe to this rather cruel approach in offloading State Assets!

Several reasons account for this position of mine!

1. Selling a car more than 2yrs Old from date of import/manufacture or first use based on STC valuation is cruel; as standard valuation practice allows for 20 -25% depreciation yearly on motor vehicles and this is what is applied in such transactions.

2. The procedure where STC values a Vehicle meant to be purchased by an outgoing official whose intention to buy same is not in doubt makes most unattractive to say the least!

3. The transitional provisions that allows for 'mutual understanding' amongst Politicians is not a 'beauty' to behold of any struggling Economy over debts!

Based on the above reasons (and I am not impugning the integrity of STC neither the Politicians involved) i call on the President to bring this subject to an END.

Pass a law that forbids Outgoing or Current Office holders from acquiring State Assets after leaving office. (At least they must not possess the first 'right to purchase'

You have preached anticorruption throughout the campaign. I dare say, It is time to bring this subject to a permanent closure!

Cancel that bogus Policy now! Enough of the embarrassment and wastage of public funds, time and resources on forming committees just to deal with this issue anytime one Government exits office.

