E.T Mensah joins Council of State race

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram, Enoch Teye Mensah, has joined the race in the Greater Accra Region for election as a member of the Council of State.

The election is scheduled for Thursday, February 16, 2017, having being postponed from Thursday, February 9.

The Council of State is a constitutional body with the sole mandate to advise the president on several issues.

Mr Mensah, who lost his seat during the National Democratic Congress' (NDC's) primary in 2015 to Sam George, is one of the 16 aspirants for the sole representa­tive position from the region.

In the Notice of Poll published by the Electoral Com­mission (EC), ET Mensah's picture appears fourth on the right hand column.

His highest qualification has been stated as Masters in Theological Studies.

The EC had to postpone the regional election to allow the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDCEs) prepare adequately for the exercise.

The election in the Greater Accra Region is expected to be held at the Ga West District Assembly Hall, Amasaman.