Regional ministers-designate for 4 regions face appointment committee today

Parliament’s Appointments Committee will Tuesday seek to establish the suitability of regional ministers-designate for the Ashanti, Western, Eastern and Greater Accra regions.

In all the committee is expected to vet 10 ministers between Tuesday and Thursday.

Issues peculiar to nominees' respective regions will be the main focus during the vetting.

Western Regional minister-designate, Dr Kwaku Afriyie told Joy News he will make a strong case for a deliberate development of the region due to its contribution to the national economy.

Dr Kwaku Afriyie (L) and Nana Akufo-Addo

“Western Region is the richest region in this country by far. Resource-wise, human capital and everything, but unfortunately this region is not being developed because of political action,” he said.

He promised to be a liaison between investors and inhabitants of the region so that it can benefit from exploration activities in the Western Region.

Other ministerial nominees set to be vetted today Tuesday, February 14, 2017, include, Nii Armah Ashitey, minister-designate for the Greater Accra Region who also doubles as the Greater Accra chairman of the NPP.

Nii Armah Ashitey (L) and Nana Akufo-Addo

Minister-designate for the Ashanti Region, Simon Osei-Mensah and Eastern Region minister-designate, Eric Kwakye Darfour will also face the vetting committee.

