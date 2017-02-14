Netherlands – Ghana Business Fair Slated For May 2017

Afro Euro Foundation is organizing Netherlands-Ghana Business Fair 2017 under the theme “Growing Together….The Way to Go”. It is therefore an honor for us to notify the CEO of our proposed fair and to officially invite Chamber of Commerce & Industry of the upcoming Netherlands-Ghana Business Fair & Exhibition which is scheduled from 10 - 12 May 2017 at New World Campus, The Hague, in The Netherlands.

The objective of this fair is to increase trade and investment between The Netherlands and Ghana. It will also showcase and promote business opportunities in Ghana, bringing together businesses, experienced professionals, and entry level talented individuals in Netherlands and Ghana under one roof.

This will be an excellent networking opportunity for both parties, Dutch and Ghanaian businesses, to exhibit their products and services whilst exchanging information and ideas, in an effort to stimulate new investments and business ventures in Ghana.

The business fair program will enable a vibrant international environment to attract buyers and investors alike. We are planning a first-class showcase of modern businesses covering diverse sectors to facilitate idea exchange and cooperation and strengthening Dutch and Ghana relations.

Our focus is to target companies in Ghana and the Netherlands in the following sectors: Agro Business, ICT/Mobile Solutions, Housing/Real Estate, Water/Wash and Renewable Energy. It will present an ideal platform for Ghanaian companies who would like to export value added products and services and for companies who are looking for investment opportunities and joint venture partnerships in the afore-said sectors.

Based on our experiences with business and trade fair promotions, we believe that Netherlands and Ghanaian businesses will gain enormous benefits from this event through networking, direct funding, and partner formation/joint ventures.

We intend to use this fair as a promotion tool to create greater opportunities for both Ghanaian businesses and corporations from the Netherlands – to attract interest, establish ties and initiate involvement in businesses & investments.

We invite members to participate in this business fair and take the opportunities that it presents.

We hope that the given dates fit your agenda and look forward to your response.

Vincent Gambrah

(On behalf of Business Fair Consortium)