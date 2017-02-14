Sweet Mother Gallery And Dosoo Terrace Launched To Honour Two Distinguished Ghanaians

Dr. Kwaku, supported by his sister Dzigbordi Dosoo cutting the sod to officially open the Gallery and Terrace. Looking on are Madam Suzana Mamaha and Mrs. Anna Bossman

The Rebecca Agroh Memorial Foundation (RAM Foundation) officially launched the Sweet Mother Gallery and the Dosoo Terrace established in memory of two very distinguished Ghanaians on Saturday, 28, January, 2017 at the residence of its founder, Dr. Ken Kwaku.

The gallery was built as a memorial to his late mother, Madam Rebecca Agroh in whose memory the RAM Foundation was established. It was the foundation’s project to commemorate the 70th birthday anniversary of Dr. Kwaku the founder and son of madam Agroh. Rebecca Agroh's life was committed to empowering women especially the girl child and the rural women. She was a nurse, teacher and social worker who retired as the Assistant Director of the Social Welfare Department. She also did consultancies for the UNDP and the Economic Commission for Africa.

The gallery is meant to give an account of Madam Rebecca Agroh's life as a family person and a development worker.

Guests checking out the pictures in the gallery

The Dosoo Terrace on the other hand contains memorabilia of Dr. Kwaku's late friend and brother in law, Lionel Dosoo (former Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana). The terrace is a place meant for thinking and reflection. Both the gallery and the terrace are situated in the residence of Dr. Ken Kwaku in East Legon.

Some of the notable people who attended the event (which was strictly by invitation) were Ambassador Kabral Blay Amihere, Ambassador Patrick Hayford, Mr. Teddy Konu (former Registrar of University of Ghana), the Director for the Department of Community Development and Social Welfare, Mr. Avorka, Mrs. Anna Bossman, Dzigbordi Dosoo (CEO of Alure Africa Group, sister of Dr. Ken Kwaku and widow of the late Lionel Dosoo in whose memory the Dosoo terrace was built) as well as a number of corporate executives such as Mr. Richard Dugan of McOttley Holdings, Elsie Appau of Acreaty Ghana among others.

Guests were welcomed with a brief speech by the founder of the RAM Foundation, Dr. Ken Kwaku. Later in the programme, there was a presentation on the foundation by the Director of Research and Operations, Mr. Raymond Ayivor. Dr. Kwaku’s succinct but very emotional speech touched many. He underscored the need to show love to one’s mother and to one another even in death. Mr. Raymond Ayivor also made mention of some of the successes chalked by the foundation over the years which include but not limited to the following: the construction of a $200, 000 ICT facility in Sokode – Lokoe in Ho, the Disability Support Project in Ho, and the construction of a children’s playground at Logba EP Primary school in Ziavi in the Volta region of Ghana.

Currently, the foundation is working on the Girls Impact Project which aims at teaching young girls in SHS non - traditional women vocational skills. It will begin the pilot with Ola Girls Senior High School and Tamale Girls Senior High School. The plan is to gradually expand to all ten regions.

In addition to the launch of the gallery and the terrace, this event was also used to officially launch the foundation and to showcase some of its achievement since its establishment.