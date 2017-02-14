Tema East Constituency Exeecutives Battle Ashitey Over Choice Of Tema Mayor

Monday February 13, 2017, Tema: The New Patriotic Party Constituency executives in Tema East are up in arms against the Greater Accra Regional Minister nominee, Hon. Ishmael Ashitey over what they described as self-seeking agenda to force his choice of candidate for the position of Chief Executive of the Tema Metropolis on the people.

They are also accusing him of manipulating some traditional figures in the constituency and the metropolis to push this agenda.

Addressing a press conference in Tema on Monday, February 13, 2017 to officially draw the president’s attention to the regrettable development, the constituency Chairman, Nene Ofoe Teye condemned the nominee who doubles as the Regional Chairman of the party and described as unfortunate the nominee’s determined effort to stampede the selection process and override the interest and wishes of the masses.

According to the aggrieved party executives, Hon Ashitey fraudulently issued a letter to the Presidency purported to be coming from the traditional leaders to endorse his preferred candidates without the express approval of key figures such the Sakumo Wulomo, the Mankralo and the Tema Mantse and President of the Traditional Council, Nii Adjei Krakue II in whom such authority is vested.

They indicated that the Tema Mantse, the Mankralo and the Sakumo Wulomo who were said to have sanctioned the said letter have openly denied knowledge of it.

The executives have since resolved to resist Hon. Ishmael Ashitey and his cronies, describing his actions as manipulative, fraudulent and disruptive.

Commenting further on the development, the Chairman accused the nominee of doing very little in the electioneering to aid the party’s electoral success in the area. “He was the same person who ruled out victory for the party in the constituency ahead of the 2016 polls; he is even on record to have told the parliamentary candidates of both Tema East & West that victory for the NPP (Parliamentary and Presidential) was not possible”.

“How we won the parliamentary seat from a margin of 3 as recorded in 2012 to this impressive figure of 4,025 in the 2016 elections remains a magic and a tale to him. It is not surprising also that he was visibly shocked by the massive victory recorded by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the constituency, from a vote deficit of 1,462 to a victory margin of 6,268 in the just ended elections”.

We will fiercely resist him and his cronies much the same way he is being resisted in the Ashaiman and other places in the region, he emphasized.

According to him they expected the selection process to remain fair. He added that the masses were yearning for a thoroughly baked candidate, a people’s person of integrity with good grasp of the terrain who is equally skilled to connect to the minds and the hearts of the citizenry.

The executives are therefore advising the President and the National Leadership of the party to be weary of these machinations and the ripples they stand to generate, adding “Should our leaders betray us and the people, we won’t hesitate to roll out our plans and series of aggressive (but lawful) activities to protest any wrong choice that is not in the larger interest of the party and the wellbeing of the people we have committed to serving.