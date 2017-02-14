Airtel And Jaarno Partner To Make The Purchase Of Homegrown Foodstuff Convenient And Affordable

14th February, 2017: Ghana’s leading telecom service provider, Airtel, has partnered premier digital foodstuff marketing and distribution company, Jaarno to avail Airtel high value customers with the convenience of shopping for locally grown food items online and at a discount.

With this partnership, Airtel Ghana’s high value customers under the Airtel Premier program will be able to shop on Jaarno’s convenient digital market place from wherever whiles saving up to 5% of their total bill.

Frank Djan, Acting Customer Service Director at Airtel Ghana, outlined the two main benefits of the partnership to Airtel as customer satisfaction and innovation in the digital space. He stated that “We have over the years raised the bar in customer experience and appreciation. We are the only teleco that provides a full blown complimentary service which provides the finest lifestyles offers in retail, hospitality, travel, health and beauty to our loyal customers. We guard the relationship we have built with our customers and we keep it growing with strategic partnerships like what we are outdooring today with Jaarno.”

He added that, “the partnership will also see Airtel’s growth and leadership in digital innovation as we give our customers the ability to conveniently and affordably purchase fresh food items online and also pay with our leading mobile commerce platform, Airtel Money.

We are proud to be making such progress with Jaarno, a company which is aggressively redefining foodstuff retail in Ghana whiles promoting the sale and use of locally grown food items”, he concluded.

Jaarno is Ghana’s premier digital Foodstuff Marketing and Distribution Company whose primary focus is to simplify foodstuff shopping by providing digital platforms (mobile, website and app) through which people can purchase quality foodstuff sourced directly from local farms or markets. Find out more about Jaarno on www. jaarno.com .

Airtel Ghana is one of Ghana’s leading companies in customer experience, leading the space with innovative services such as the Airtel Care App and its exclusive Airtel Premier program. Learn more about Airtel Premier’s complimentary lifestyle services on http://africa.airtel.com/wps/wcm/connect/africarevamp/ghana/airtel_premier .

About Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel Limited is a leading global telecommunications company with operations in 18 countries across Asia and Africa. Headquartered in New Delhi, India, the company ranks amongst the top 3 mobile service providers globally in terms of subscribers. In India, the company's product offerings include 2G, 3G and 4G wireless services, mobile commerce, fixed line services, high speed DSL broadband, IPTV, DTH, enterprise services including national & international long distance services to carriers. In the rest of the geographies, it offers 2G, 3G and 4G wireless services and mobile commerce. Bharti Airtel had over 359 million customers across its operations at the end of July 2016. To know more please visit, www.airtel.com

About Airtel in Africa

Airtel is driven by the vision of providing affordable and innovative mobile services to all. Airtel has 17 operations in Africa: Burkina Faso, Chad, Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Madagascar, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia. Airtel International is a Bharti Airtel company. For more information, please visit www.airtel.com, or ‘like’ the Airtel Ghana Facebook page via www.facebook.com/airtelgh or follow us on Twitter via the handle @airtelghana.