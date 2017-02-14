NiBS Introduces Top Executive MBA Program

Nobel International Business School (NiBS), Africa’s Premier Doctoral School has introduced a top Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) program in Ghana.

The Executive Master of Business Administration which is the first of its kind in the world is well tailored to provide practical knowledge and experience to top business leaders in the changing scope of the business environment.

Speaking at a news conference in Accra, the President and Executive Dean of NiBS, Professor Kwaku Atuahene-Gima (PhD), said, they are the first business school in the world to start programs with doctorate which is new in the world.

He added that particularly in Ghana, West Africa and perhaps Africa as a whole, they strongly believe that executives that make tough decisions in their day to day business environment have to make those decisions based on evidence.

“How to get that evidence you will need to get a doctorate degree and that is why we introduce this program. This is very important because in a rapidly changing environment in Africa bad decisions can be very costly not only to the business and the workers but to the nation at large,” he stated.

Prof. Atuahene-Gima noted that our leaders can only avoid making bad decisions if they had evidence to make those decisions which strongly requires the skills and capability.

“That is why we have introduced this Executive Doctorate program and currently we have about 120 senior executives in the program mainly coming from Ghana and Nigeria as well as other West African countries,” he intimated.

He emphasized that the school was built based on strong alliances and partnerships with very renowned institutions around the world.

Prof. Atuahene-Gima stressed that the school focuses on learning based on projects which allows students to practice what they usually learn in the real world which makes them more unique.

The Director of Graduate Programs at NiBS, Hod Anyigba (PhD) noted that currently they have three graduate programs such as Doctor of Business Administration (DBA), PhD in Business Administration and the new Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) with emerging market focus.

“Our EMBA is focused on developing future executives to be able to make full assessment and very sound economic decisions in their respective businesses environment,” he noted.

Mr. Anyigba indicated that the challenge is that different researchers have come from different regions of the world and have tried to implement strategies that mostly do not work in our environment.

“And so in our program we are looking at how to implement locally made theory based practically with sound strategies that can work in our local business environment,” he posited.

According to him, the EMBA program is first of its kind in the world because of its unique combination of ‘5 firsts’ which includes the First EMBA incorporating CEO Forum, First EMBA with Eminent CEO Fellowship Program to help unleash your CEO potential, First EMBA with ‘teaching company’ partners to assess student performance, First EMBA with Corporate Performance Seal to attest to the quality of student work and lastly, First EMBA to offer 24/7 Research assistance and support for students.

Mr. Anyigba said these courses are handled by top notch professors who have rich experience in their respective fields and can deliver best practical lessons with focus on emerging markets.

“One of the courses will be thought in Dubai by one of the professors followed by another trip to Rwanda, South Africa or Malaysia aimed at enriching the students with practical knowledge and experiences in the world,” he stated.

Mr. Anyigba added that they use innovative approach to studies such as discovery rich performance learning approach.

He noted that one of the modules is that, apart from its practicality, students comes for lessons once in every two months for three days with the rest of the time spent on project work, cases writing, reflection paper writing etc.

According to him, these are the innovative ways that are transforming industries in other countries and for that matter they see it as a relevant strategy to introduce it in Ghana.

He added that the school has a strong international presence and affiliations with top notch universities in the world such as SBS Swiss Business School in Zurich Switzerland, Frankfurt School of Finance & Management in Frankfurt Germany, Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) Ghana, International Foundation for Africa Innovation (IFAI), Mannheim Business School in Germany, Neoma Business School in France and Nordic International Management Institute in China.

Mr. Anyigba noted that their relationship with Frankfurt School of Finance & Management and Mannheim Business School both in Germany allows them to offer top notch executive education programs to companies and business executives in West Africa.

He emphasized that the Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) degree is being awarded by SBS Swiss Business School which is ranked among the top 20 program in the Global DBA Rankings EURO 2016, Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) Degree is also awarded by SBS Swiss Business School, the Doctor of Management (DM) Degree is awarded by GIMPA as well as the PhD in Business Administration.

“We have really good scholarships to give up especially to women because they believe in women empower in order to have a good representation of women in the program,” Mr. Anyigba stressed.

Dr. Livingston Caesar, Program Director at the Doctor of Business Administration (DBA), NiBS, indicated that the DBA program offered by his outfit is the ultimate degree for any business leader and entrepreneurs in the country.

According to him, research has indicated that many business leaders are making decisions using old methods which are mostly not based on evidence.

“So as a decision making leader in the emerging markets your path should always be guided by rigorous scientific research,” he intimated.

Dr. Caesar concluded that the idea of the 3year DBA program which is also accredited by the National Accreditation Board (NAB) is to train the next top generational leaders who are able to make sound business decisions based on scientific enquiry.