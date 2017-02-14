Vetting of Regional Minister nominees begins today

The vetting of all the ten regional minister nominees appointed by the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, will begin today, [Tuesday], by the Appointments Committee of Parliament.

Four of them will go through the process today, while the remaining six will take their turns on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

The committee last Thursday completed vetting of all the 36 ministers named by the President, and subsequently submitted its report to Parliament for their approval.

All of them have since been sworn into office to start work.

Although the vetting of the regional minister nominees was originally scheduled to take place from Monday, 13th February 2017 to Wednesday 15th February, 2017, it was rescheduled to start today [Tuesday], and end on Thursday.

Check below for schedules for the Regional Ministers vetting:

Tuesday, 14th February, 2017

Dr. Kwaku Afriyie (Western Regional minister-designate)

Mr. Simon Osei Mensah (Ashanti Regional minister-designate)

Mr. Eric Kwakye Darfour (Eastern Regional minister-designate)

Mr. Ishmael Ashitey (Greater Accra Regional minister-designate)

Wednesday, 15th February, 2017

Dr. Archibald Letsa (Volta Regional minister-designate)

Mr. Alhassan Suleiman (Upper West Regional minister-designate)

Mr. Rockson Bukari (Upper East Regional minister-designate)

Thursday, 16 February, 2017

Mr. Kwaku Asoma Cheremeh (Brong Ahafo Regional minister designate)

Mr. Kwamena Duncan (Central Regional minister-designate)

Mr. Salifu Sa-eed (Northern Regional minister designate)

–

By: Ebenezer Afanyi Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana